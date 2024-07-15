Motherwell defender Paul McGinn | SNS Group

Hibs had the defender up until 2022.

A former Hibs player has been named the captain of Premiership rival Motherwell.

Paul McGinn spent time at Hibs between 2020 and 2022, before departing for Fir Park. He signed a new contract at the Steelmen this summer, where the armband was up for grabs after skipper Liam Kelly departed for Rangers.

Manager Stuart Kettlewell has now named McGinn captain, with Stephen O’Donnell his deputy. Kettlewell said after Saturday’s 3-0 win over Edinburgh City: “Paul McGinn will be the captain. Stephen O’Donnell will be vice captain.

“We were in complete control of the game I don’t think our keeper had to touch the ball with his gloves at any point which is what we were trying to strive towards. I have to give Edinburgh City credit, I thought they were so well organised with a good game plan on how to try disrupt us and make it difficult for us. This competition can bite you if you come in and try to feel comfortable about yourself and don’t think you’ll be tested by lower league teams you’re going to be stung.

“Edinburgh did make it difficult. If we had came in showing any kind of comfort and belief that we just had to walk into that pitch and we’ll win, we would be punished.”

McGinn joined Hibs on an 18-month contract from St Mirren in January 2020 for an undisclosed fee. He joins brothers John and Stephen in turning out for Hibs, and made the Scotland squad alongside the former sibling during his time at Easter Road. His appearances for Hibs triggered a contract extension at the end of the 2021/22 season but he left by mutual consent soon after.