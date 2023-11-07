Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh football fans headed west this past weekend to watch their respective teams in the Viaplay Cup semi-final. It was, however, not to be a fruitful outing for either those in green or maroon with Hibs losing 1-0 to Aberdeen and Hearts being defeated 3-1 by Rangers. Neither game was without its drama, however, with VAR intervening for better or worse in both fixtures.

Martin Boyle had his goal eventually ruled offside following a five minute VAR check while Hearts' Stephen Kingsley was able to have a red card overturned and a penalty given following a review.

Despite the weekend's disappointments, both sides will now look ahead to their Scottish Premiership returns. It's a busy week for the Hibees who will take on St Mirren on Wednesday before hosting Kilmarnock on Saturday. The Jambos, on the other hand, will head through to Fir Park for a clash against ninth-placed Motherwell.

Here is all the latest news from the Hibs and Hearts' Premiership rivals...

Ex-Motherwell boss lands League Two deal

Former Motherwell boss Graham Alexander will link up with ex-Burnley team-mate and fellow Scotland international Kevin McDonald after being named Bradford City manager (The Scottish Sun). The ex-Wells man was axed after just 13 games into his season at the League Two outfit MK Dons. He was the manager of the month for August but a subsequent slump in September saw this side slide down the league he was quickly relieved of his duties.

However, the former Scotland defender did not stay out of work for long as he was recently named the new manager of Bradford City. Alexander has replaced Mark Hughes at Valley Parade and this will now be the seventh club on his managerial CV. Alexander's stint at Fir Park began in January 2021 and he steered the club to a fifth place finish. He then left the club by mutual consent following the club's elimination from the European Conference League by Sligo Rovers in July 2022.

SPL star forced to google new boss

St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov had to Google his new boss Craig Levein, but now he expects him to be every bit as good as his CV suggests (The Scottish Sun). The Bulgarian goalkeeper admitted that Levein was not a name that was familiar to him. Mitov, arrived in Scotland ahead of the 2023 season following a five-year stint at Cambridge United, said: "I had to Google him, because obviously I have only been here a short time so I don't know who everyone is yet.

"Craig Levein has got a great reputation. The clubs he's been at and the fact he managed Scotland tells you everything about him. I like the fact he will bring a winning mentality. Winning games is the most important thing in football. It doesn't matter how we do that. We need enjoyment and positivity in training and at the football club. I feel this manager is going to do that.

“I spoke to my friend Nikolay Todorov too because he was at Hearts. He told me about his man-management skills, which is another very important quality. It feels like he’s ticking every box."

Hoops star had Premier League shot

Celtic star told he could have played in the Premier League during the peak of his career. Ex-Hibs star Tam McManus told Celtic's James Forrest he could have enjoyed a wonderful career down south had he wanted. Forrest's pace and power was said to be a real asset to Celtic when he was in his heyday. During the Invincibles season under Brendan Rodgers, the Scotland winger scored eight goals and created 13.

