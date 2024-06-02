Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland star Stuart Armstrong will hope to enjoy a productive spell in his career when the Tartan Army venture to Germany for this summer’s Euro 2024 Finals.

The 44-times capped midfielder is in Steve Clarke’s provisional squad for the tournament and could add to his tally of senior appearances in friendly fixtures against Gibraltar and Finland over the coming week if he overcomes a quad injury suffered in April. After becoming a regular feature in Scotland squads over the last two years, Armstrong seems certain to board the plane to Germany later this month as he faces one of the biggest summers in his career.

The 32-year-old was part of the Southampton squad that secured promotion back into the English Premier League last season - although an injury kept the midfielder out of a 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Championship play-off final last month. However, the former Celtic and Dundee United star is now entering the final weeks of his current deal with the Saints and is facing a major decision over his future.

As it stands, Armstrong will be a free agent at the end of the month and is reportedly the subject of interest from clubs in England and Italy. Mailsport have claimed Southampton manager Russell Martin is keen to retain the services of the midfielder as he prepares to take the club back into English football’s top flight - but Armstrong is said to be ‘currently weighing up his options’ as he assesses interest from elsewhere.

Fulham are suggested as a possible option should Armstrong wish to remain in England - but two-time Europa Conference League finalists Fiorentina are reportedly keen to take the former Celtic man to Italy and make him the latest Scottish star to ply their trade in Serie A. The Florence-based outfit have featured in the last two Conference League finals, losing to West Ham United in May 2023 before suffering a defeat against Greek side Olympiakos last month.

For now, Armstrong is fully focused on ensuring he returns to fitness in time to be part of Scotland’s 26-man squad for the Euro 2024 Finals after his current club manager confirmed the midfielder has ‘a big chance’ of shaking off his injury and featuring in Germany.

Speaking last month, Southampton boss Martin said: "It's his quad, it's a muscle injury. We'll do everything we can to get him fit for the Euros for Scotland. I think he has a big chance for that, I don't think he has any chance of playing for us really. He has a big hope of getting in the Scotland squad because he's been fantastic for them and has been in every squad. I think there's a realistic chance with the injury he has to be fit for that.”

Rangers defender sets ambition after new agreement

Leon Balogun has ended speculation over his future by signing a new one-year deal with Rangers.

The Nigerian international returned for a second spell at Ibrox last summer after spending one season with English Championship club Queens Park Rangers and made 19 appearances across all competitions, helping Rangers lift the Premier Sports Cup with a 1-0 win over Aberdeen in December last year.

Leon Balogun has been given a contract extension at Rangers. Cr. SNS Group.

There had been speculation suggesting the former Brighton and Hove Albion and Wigan Athletic centre-back could depart Ibrox for a second time - but he is now focused on the future after putting pen-to-paper on a new deal.

