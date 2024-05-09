Sone Aluko, who played for both Aberdeen and Rangers, has announced his retirement from football (Pic: Getty)

A roundup of the latest Scottish football news from outside of Edinburgh.

Another weekend of Scottish Premiership fixtures is just around the corner and Hearts are preparing to host Dundee at Tynecastle. Meanwhile, Hibs will take on Aberdeen at Easter Road and will need to avoid defeat in order to stop the Dons from leapfrogging them in the table.

As we gear up for the next round of games, here is a roundup of the latest news in and around Scotland’s top flight.

Ex-Rangers and Aberdeen star retires

Former Rangers and Aberdeen forward Sone Aluko has retired from professional football, calling time on a 17-year career. The 35-year-old hangs up his boots on an ultimate high after achieving promotion to the Premier League with Ipswich Town. The EFL Championship side finished second in the standings, snubbing promotion favourites Leeds United of an automatic qualification spot.

Aluko started his senior career with Birmingham City in 2007, before moving to Aberdeen a year later. He spent three years at Pittodrie and amassed 123 appearances, more than any other club in his career, before signing for Rangers in 2011.

Aluko also enjoyed stints with the likes of Hull City, Fulahm and even spent a loan spell at former Chinese League One club Beijing Chengfeng. After announcing his retirement, the 35-year-old stressed that his time with Ipswich this season has been ‘the best year’ of his career in his club statement.

Celtic interested in signing EFL coach

Celtic are looking to sign a new U18s manager and Adam Asghar has emerged as a ‘leading candidate’. According to Record Sport, the 29-year-old has caught the attention of Brendan Rodgers, having coached in both Scotland and England during his career so far.

Asghar is currently head coach of Southampton U21s head and has previously worked with the likes of Sunderland and Motherwell in their development systems. In 2019, he was appointed senior academy head coach at Dundee United, before moving to Sunderland in 2022 where his team finished runners-up to U18 Premier League champions Manchester City in his first season.