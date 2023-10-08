News you can trust since 1873
Hearts and Hibs predicted Premiership finishes compared to Celtic, Rangers after derby draw

What are Hearts and Hibs chances to securing success this season following Saturday’s draw at Tynecastle?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 8th Oct 2023, 15:41 BST

The dust is still settling on an intriguing first Edinburgh derby of the season as Hearts and Hibs shared the points at Tynecastle.

The three points looked to be all but secured for Steven Naismith’s men as an opener from Alan Forrest and a second goal from Alex Lowry just before the hour-mark put them in complete control of the game.

But Hibs hit back with a much improved display during the final 25 minutes and they ensured they remained unbeaten under new manager Nick Montgomery as a quickfire brace from Elie Youan helped them earn a share of the spoils.

The draw means Hearts remain in third place in the Premiership table, two points and three places above their arch rivals - but what impact has Saturday’s result made on both side’s chances of success this season after Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers picked up maximum points from their games this season?

1. Where are Hibs and Hearts predicted to finish in this year’s Premiership table?

Current title odds: 5000/1

2. St Johnstone

Current title odds: 2500/1

3. Dundee

Current title odds: 2500/1

4. Ross County

