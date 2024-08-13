Getty Images

A roundup of the latest Scottish Premiership transfer rumours for Tuesday.

It was a weekend of defeats for both Hearts and Hibs as the Scottish Premiership returned for its second week of action. The new season has gotten off to an interesting start, with Celtic, Aberdeen and Dundee currently making up the top three.

After Hearts held Rangers to a 0-0 draw in their opening clash, they were dealt a 3-1 defeat by Dundee. Meanwhile, Hibs sit 11th in the table after Celtic beat them 2-0 at Easter Road. The Hibees and Kilmarnock are the only clubs yet to get a point on the board in these opening weekends.

There is limited time left on the transfer market before the window slams shut at the end of the month, so let’s see what the Scottish Premiership is up to in our Tuesday roundup.

Aberdeen ‘agree’ fee for Premier League target

Aberdeen have ‘agreed’ a £500,000 fee to sign Scotland youth international Ibane Bowat from Fulham this summer. According to the Daily Record, the Dons have snagged an agreement with the Premier League side over a move which could rise to £1 million with add-ons.

However, LASK and Red Bull Salzburg have now joined the pursuit and Aberdeen are yet to finalise personal terms with Bowat, despite being in direct talks with him. This could open up the door for the Austrian sides to make a move, as they are both reportedly in contact with Fulham over the defender’s price tag.

Celtic ‘check’ valuation of Liverpool defender

Celtic have reportedly put the feelers out over a potential move for Liverpool’s Owen Beck, who has been attracting attention this summer. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with Dundee FC in two parts, separated by a brief return to Merseyside in January, where he made his Premier League debut.

According to Football Scotland, Celtic have ‘checked on the conditions’ on Beck as clubs line up to enquire about signing him on loan. Queens Park Rangers are among those entering talks over a temporary deal this season.

However, the Hoops have enquired about Liverpool’s valuation of the left-back, as they would ‘prefer’ to bring him in on a permanent deal. As well as QPR, other clubs are believed to be monitoring Beck’s situation.