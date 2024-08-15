From Crystal Palace to Aberdeen on loan | AFP via Getty Images

Hearts and Hibs are both back in action this weekend as the Scottish League Cup returns. The two Edinburgh sides were handed defeats last week in their most recent Scottish Premiership outings, so they will be hoping to bounce back when both teams hit the road.

Hearts are up against Falkirk and will be hoping to put their 3-1 loss to Dundee behind them. Meanwhile, Hibs will have to face Celtic for the second weekend in a row, following their 2-0 defeat on home soil in the league.

While the two capital clubs prepare for their next challenges, let’s take a look at the latest transfer stories doing the rounds on the Scottish football rumour mill.

St Mirren ‘in talks’ over Premier League midfielder

St Mirren are looking to bolster their engine room before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month. According to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph, they are currently ‘in talks’ with Crystal Palace over a potential deal for Killian Phillips.

The 22-year-old midfielder has had limited time with the senior setup at Selhurst Park and spent last season out on loan. His campaign was split between Wycombe Wanderers and Aberdeen in order to earn valuable first team experience.

St Mirren are reportedly discussing a permanent move for Phillips, who is a central midfielder by trade but can play across a number of positions, including on the wing.

Arsenal ‘show interest’ in Dundee ace

Rising Dundee star Ally Graham has been attracting significant attention lately and Premier League giants Arsenal are the latest to enter the picture. That’s according to Courier Sport, who report that the Gunners have ‘shown interest’ in the 15-year-old starlet, who is already being monitored by other top flight clubs.

Graham has already trained with both Southampton and Newcastle United this year but now others are in pursuit of the young goalkeeper. Recent reports had claimed that Nottingham Forest had agreed a deal with Dundee however, such a move has been ruled out.

The Courier report claims that the discussions over Graham could have been part of a move to bring former loanee Aaron Donnelly back to Dens Park, but talks have not materialised between the two clubs.

Dundee are keen to keep hold of the young shot-stopper for as long as possible but ‘big club interest’ is said to be high in the 15-year-old.