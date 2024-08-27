Philippe Clement will be eyeing more Rangers recruits. | SNS Group

A roundup of the latest Scottish Premiership transfer rumours as Deadline Day approaches.

There are just days left of the summer transfer window and while there has been plenty of Scottish Premiership action so far, there’s still time for last minute deals to be finalised. We’ve taken a look at the latest rumours in Scotland’s top flight as we approach Deadline Day.

Dundee to ‘conclude’ loan move for Premier League midfielder

Dundee are set to finalise a loan move for a Premier League midfielder this week. According to Courier Sport, the Dark Blues have agreed a season-long deal with Leicester City for rising England U20 star Sammy Braybrooke.

The report says that providing all goes to plan between the two parties, a deal ‘should be concluded on Tuesday afternoon’. Baybrooke has two years left on his contract with Leicester but has made just one senior appearance for the Foxes since he broke through the ranks.

The 20-year-old is ‘highly rated’ at the King Power Stadium and Dundee have been viewed as a club where he can develop his skills, similar to Owen Beck last season.

Rangers tell five players ‘they can leave’ by Friday

Rangers have informed five senior members of Philippe Clement’s squad that ‘they can leave’ the club by Friday’s deadline. The likes of Ianis Hagi and last season’s regular Todd Cantwell are both included in the those expected to leave before the transfer window slams shut.

That’s according to Football Insider, who also report that the Gers are ‘open to offers’ for Scott Wright and Alex Lowry, as well as loan opportunities for Leon King, but only if they can bring in a new defensive option.

The report claims that Clement ‘has no plans’ for any of the mentioned players to be involved in the first team set-up this season. Lowry, Hagi and Cantwell are especially in the headlines at the moment, having been relegated to training with the B team, away from the Rangers senior side.