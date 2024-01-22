Hearts and Hibs set for season change in 2024/25 as SPFL announce major shake-up

The SPFL have confirmed the key dates for next season

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) have confirmed there will be NO winter break in the Scottish Premiership next season for the first time in four years.

Key dates for the 2024/25 campaign have been revealed, with top-flight clubs returning to league action after the summer break on the weekend of August 3/4.

The move comes following UEFA's expansion of the league phase of the Champions League and Europa League from an increase of six matchday fixtures to 10 - with each club competition running until the end of January. As a result, that has put extra pressure on the domestic calendar and means the Premiership will not have a scheduled mid-season hiatus in January next year for the first time since the Covid-affected 2020/21 campaign.

The top league's final round of games will be played on May 17/18, with the three lower divisions - Championship, League 1 and League 2 - ending on May 2/1 before the promotion play-offs take place. The Premiership play-off finals will be played over May 22 and 25.

The Viaplay Cup will commence over the final three weekends and final two midweeks of July as normal, with the final on December 15. The second round will be played on the third weekend in August, while the quarter-final stage will be held on a weekend in September due to a lack of available midweeks dates in the first half of the season. Semi-finals are scheduled for the first weekend in November.

SPFL Chief Operating Officer Calum Beattie said: "There is a huge amount to look forward to across all four divisions of the cinch SPFL in the coming months, followed by Scotland’s eagerly-awaited participation at the Euros in Germany this summer.

"However, we know that clubs and fans alike are always keen to plan ahead, and we are pleased to be able to confirm start and end dates for season 2024/25, as well as the Viaplay Cup schedule.

"It is fair to say that the additional slots required for the UEFA club competitions next season have made scheduling more challenging than usual. In particular, there is very limited flexibility within the Premiership fixture calendar, and we are therefore unable to accommodate a scheduled winter break."

Season 2024/25 – Key Dates

PREMIERSHIP

Fixture round 1: Weekend of August 3/4, 2024

Fixture round 33: Weekend of April 12/13, 2025

Fixture round 38: Weekend of May 17/18, 2025

Premiership play-off final: Thursday May 22 & Sunday May 25, 2025

CHAMPIONSHIP

Fixture round 1: Weekend of August 2/3, 2024

Fixture round 36: Friday May 2, 2025

LEAGUE 1 & LEAGUE 2

Fixture round 1: Saturday August 3, 2024

Fixture round 36: Saturday May 3, 2025

VIAPLAY CUP

Group stage: MD1: Weekend of July 13/14, 2024 MD2: Midweek of July 16/17, 2024 MD3: Weekend of July 20/21, 2024 MD4: Midweek of July 23/24, 2024 MD5: Weekend of July 27/28, 2024

Second round: Weekend of August 17/18, 2024

Quarter-finals: Weekend of September 21/22, 2024

Semi-finals: Weekend of November 2/3, 2024