Andy Halliday has tipped one of his Motherwell team mates to develop into a huge talent.

Hearts maintained their excellent vein of form in the Premiership with a 2-0 victory at home to Motherwell.

The result leaves the them 14 points clear in third place as they maintained their 100% record in all competitions since the turn of the year. Meanwhile, city rivals Hibs are still waiting for their first victory of the calendar year. They are now five points adrift of a top six spot after an entertaining 2-2 draw with Aberdeen.

The two club’s will both look to gain momentum ahead of the Edinburgh derby on Wednesday 28 February. Hearts face a challenging away trip to league leaders Rangers, while Hibs have the chance to boost their top six hopes in a pivotal home clash against Dundee.

Ahead of this week’s round of fixtures we take a look at all the main headlines in the Scottish Premiership.

Ambitious English non-league outfit sign four former stars

English non-league side Doncaster City have made a huge statement of intent by signing plenty of familiar faces to Scottish football.

Doncaster City were founded in 2022 and currently compete in the Abacus Lighting Central Midlands Alliance league, which is the 11th-tier of English football. The club, founded by Scottish football agent William McKay, have confirmed the signings of ex-Celtic, Aberdeen and Dundee defender Charlie Mulgrew, former Rangers and Motherwell striker Ross McCormack and former Airdrie United, Ayr United and Livingston midfielder Scott McLaughlin.

Also joining the club is former Livingston man Wes Hoolahan, who enjoyed the bulk of his success with Norwich City. The quartet all made their debut this weekend as Doncaster City recorded a 3-1 victory over Dearne District.

Hearts loanee claims Motherwell prodigy is ‘better than Billy Gilmour’

Hearts loanee Andy Halliday has been waxing lyrical about the talents of Motherwell youngster Lennon Miller, who is the son of former Tynecastle and Aberdeen striker Lee Miller. Halliday has reportedly described Lennon as the real deal, claiming that he could become even better than Scotland international Billy Gilmour, in the near future.

Miller has featured 18 times for the Steelmen this season - scoring two goals and providing one assist in all competitions. At just 17-years of age, he is tipped to have a tremendous future in the game and has already won plaudits for his performances at youth level for Scotland at U16 and U19 level.

Lee was quizzed about Halliday’s comments by presenter Simon Ferry during an episode of the Open Podcast.

Ferry said: “You're not just a football coach, manager and player, your boy also plays as well and he's absolutely flying. Andy says he's just as good, if not better, than a certain Billy Gilmour at that age."

Lee responded: “That's a massive call. Massive call.”

He went on to describe when he realised his son had a special talent about him. He said: "Lennon was kicking a ball before he could walk. He always wanted a ball.

"I remember when he was about one or two, he was half-volleying this wee fluffy AC Milan Champions League ball. His mum used to take it into the players' lounge and Jimmy Calderwood (ex-Aberdeen manager) used to make the players stay in there until he came in with his wife and then you could go.

"I was feeding this ball into him and just as the doors open, Jimmy and his wife came through and he has creamed this half-volley and it's going straight, and you're thinking, 'Aw naw'.

