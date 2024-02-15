Hearts and Hibs invited to SPFL meeting as six furious clubs demand answers after scathing criticism
Hearts and Hibs are amongst the clubs to be invited to a meeting as angry Premiership sides demand answers from the SPFL.
Aberdeen, Motherwell, Livingston, Rangers, St Johnstone and St Mirren have raised their worries over an independent report on the governing body. They have 'serious concerns' over its independence, transparency, and the overall governance of the SPFL.
It's something which the league has since addressed. They responded by insisting the criticism had 'factual inaccuracies' which have since been addressed. An independent review was commissioned after the SPFL lost a legal dispute with Rangers over a sponsorship deal, which ended in them making a public apology and paying costs.
Now all SPFL clubs - including Hearts, Hibs, Edinburgh City, Spartans and Bonnyrigg Rose - have been invited to a meeting on February 27th. SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan and chief executive Neil Doncaster have also been invited.
A joint-statement from the six clubs read: "Following the clubs’ letter to the SPFL chairman and Chief Executive, a response was received from the chairman on 9 February 2024.
"On consideration of the chairman’s letter of reply, the clubs believe it to be imperative, in the best interests of transparency and governance, that the chairman and chief executive meet with their shareholders.
"To that end, the clubs have invited the chairman and chief executive to attend a meeting of all member clubs to address the issues around the Independent Governance Review. All SPFL member clubs are invited to attend and participate in this meeting, which is to take place a 11:00am on 27 February 2024."