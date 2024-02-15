Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hearts and Hibs are amongst the clubs to be invited to a meeting as angry Premiership sides demand answers from the SPFL.

Aberdeen, Motherwell, Livingston, Rangers, St Johnstone and St Mirren have raised their worries over an independent report on the governing body. They have 'serious concerns' over its independence, transparency, and the overall governance of the SPFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's something which the league has since addressed. They responded by insisting the criticism had 'factual inaccuracies' which have since been addressed. An independent review was commissioned after the SPFL lost a legal dispute with Rangers over a sponsorship deal, which ended in them making a public apology and paying costs.

Now all SPFL clubs - including Hearts, Hibs, Edinburgh City, Spartans and Bonnyrigg Rose - have been invited to a meeting on February 27th. SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan and chief executive Neil Doncaster have also been invited.

A joint-statement from the six clubs read: "Following the clubs’ letter to the SPFL chairman and Chief Executive, a response was received from the chairman on 9 February 2024.

"On consideration of the chairman’s letter of reply, the clubs believe it to be imperative, in the best interests of transparency and governance, that the chairman and chief executive meet with their shareholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad