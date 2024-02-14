The Scottish Premiership finishing line is on the horizon and one Edinburgh side will need to fight tooth and nail to secure passage into the top half of the league when the split comes.

Hibs currently sit in seventh following their most recent defeat to Celtic and this weekend's away fixture against Aberdeen will be an exceptionally tense affair with both side seeking to make it into the top six. While Nick Montgomery's side struggle to find the necessary wins, Steven Naismith's squad appear to be going from strength to strength and have a current winning streak of 10 out of the last 11.

A home game against Motherwell will offer an opportunity for Hearts to extend that streak as fans at Tynecastle remain elated that Hearts are 12 points clear of their nearest league rivals.