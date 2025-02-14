Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The SFA and SPFL have announced a new ‘Cooperation System’ aimed at enhancing youth player development in Scotland.

The Scottish Football Association and Scottish Professional Football League have revealed ‘significant’ and ‘exciting’ new plans that are aimed at enhancing youth player development in Scotland.

The two governing bodies have come together to announce what they are calling a ‘Cooperation System’ as well as another reformatting of the Challenge Cup. The plans are set to be implemented from the 2025/26 season.

Per a statement released on behalf of both organisations, the new ‘Cooperation System’ is set to provide greater flexibility to the existing domestic loan quotas by enabling players in the key ‘transition phase’ of 16-21, who are eligible to represent the Scotland national teams, to join a lower-league club but be able to move between the parent and cooperation club throughout the season to increase playing time.

The proposal has been passed by clubs following “extensive consultation since the Scottish FA’s Transition Report was published last year.” The report sought to establish trends in successful player development from across the world and formed the basis of the innovations confirmed today.

The new Challenge Cup format for season 2025/26 has also, after a recommendation from the SPFL Competitions Working Group, been approved by the SPFL Board in what is described as “a further move to support the progression of the best young players in the country.”

The new set-up is set to include Premiership B teams, such as Hearts and Hibs, in a league phase format. The aim is to provide more opportunities for youth players aged under 21, as they move from the academy environment to senior football.

SFA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell commented: “Today’s announcement is a significant step forward in enhancing first-team opportunities for the most talented young players in Scotland.

"The publication of the Transition Report - written by our Chief Football Officer, Andy Gould, and Head of Men’s Elite Strategy, Chris Docherty - brought home not only the alarming trend of young players getting less and less game time but it also included a series of practical solutions that have been proven to have worked in leagues across the world.

"We are pleased that clubs have bought in to the principles of the report and that the first two innovations have been approved in time for next season. We look forward to seeing young Scottish players given a platform to fulfil their undoubted potential with greater opportunity."

Neil Doncaster, Group Chief Executive of the SPFL, added: "There are few things more exciting for football fans than a young player breaking through the system and making a successful impact on the first team, whether that’s Lennon Miller at Motherwell or David Watson at Kilmarnock, who first made his debut aged 16 in the Challenge Cup.

"We believe that this new Cooperation System and new Challenge Cup format will help encourage more players to come through, which can only be good for the league and the men’s national team. Our new Challenge Cup format will provide more opportunities for young Scottish players to progress than any previous competition set-up. We look forward to sharing further details on the new format in due course."