Hearts lead the way as SWF award winners are announced

Hearts players and staff won two SWF awards on Saturday night with Boroughmuir boss Andy Enwood also amongst the victors.

Hearts Under 16s celebrate with the SHAAP Youth Team of the Year award. Credit: Ger Harley/Sportpix/Sipa USA

Hearts’ number one Charlotte Parker-Smith came away with the Kat Linder Award for Athletic and Academic Achievement on Saturday night. This award is set to recognise players for their achievements off and on the field. The 27-year-old managed to come out on top in the category after being voted the winner by a judging panel.

The Jam Tarts’ Under 16s side was also voted as the SHAAP Youth Team of the Year. The youngsters were dominant in their most recent campaign and oversaw a treble-winning season. Manager Nichola Sturrock and co-coach Jillian Leaper guided the side to a league title as well as the Scottish Cup and the National Aacaedy Programme (NAP) Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Musselburgh Windsor’s Samantha Windram just beat out Sturrock to Youth Coach of the Year. Windram oversaw an incredible campaign for the which saw her Under 18s side complete a treble-winning season.

Enwood came away with the RJM Championship & League One Coach of the Year for his work at Edinburgh City earlier this year. The manager led his former side to the League One title unbeaten as they secured promotion to the Championship. It was an emphatic season from the capital side who had also secured the Championship and League One Cup earlier in their campaign. Also joining him was former player Deborah McLeod who had secured the LNER League One Player of the Year award.