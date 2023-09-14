We take a look at the Heart of Midlothian managers with the best win ratios in the history of the club.
Steven Naismith is, for all intents and purposes, the current Hearts manager, but because his lack of a Uefa Pro Licence, he cannot be given that title, and is instead known as the club’s technical director.
Over the years, Hearts have had dozens of different full-time managers – but which ones have won the most games while in the Tynecastle hotseat?
Only those managers who had 10 or more matches in charge have been considered, and numbers nine and ten on the list have identical records.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 Hearts managers with the best win percentage in the history of the Edinburgh club.
1. George Burley
Period as Hearts manager: 2005. Win ratio: 76.92%. 10 wins from 13 games. George Burley had a very short but very successful period in charge of Hearts before being sacked with the team top of the table. Photo: Third Party
2. David Pratt
Period as Hearts manager: 1935-1937. Win ratio: 58.82%. 40 wins from 68 games. A former Celtic and Liverpool player, David Pratt replaced Willie McCartney as Heart of Midlothian manager. He lasted two seasons in Edinburgh before moving to Bangor City, where he stayed until the outbreak of World War II. Photo: Third Party
3. Tommy Walker
Period as Hearts manager: 1951-1966. Win ratio: 55.16%. 390 wins from 707 games. Described as the most influential man ever to be associated with Heart of Midlothian, Tommy Walker was talented and elegant inside-forward who made 235 appearance for the club as a player, scoring 110 goals. In December 1948, Walker left Chelsea to return to Hearts as player-assistant to manager Davie McLean. McLean's death in February 1951 saw Walker promoted to the position of manager - and his reign was to prove the most successful period in the club's history. He won the Scottish League Championship in 1957-58 and 1959-60, the Scottish Cup in 1955-56, and the Scottish League Cup in 1954-55, 1958-59, 1959-60 and 1962-63. Photo: Third Party
4. Robbie Neilson
Periods as Hearts manager: 2014-2016 and 2020-2023. Win ratio: 54.31%. 126 wins from 232 games. Having played 200 games at right back for Hearts, Robbie Neilson became the club's head coach in 2014, winning the 2014-15 Scottish Championship title in his first season. After stints with Milton Keynes Dons and Dundee United, he returned as Hearts manager in 2020, leading them to the 2020-21 Scottish Championship title as champions. Photo: Third Party