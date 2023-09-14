3 . Tommy Walker

Period as Hearts manager: 1951-1966. Win ratio: 55.16%. 390 wins from 707 games. Described as the most influential man ever to be associated with Heart of Midlothian, Tommy Walker was talented and elegant inside-forward who made 235 appearance for the club as a player, scoring 110 goals. In December 1948, Walker left Chelsea to return to Hearts as player-assistant to manager Davie McLean. McLean's death in February 1951 saw Walker promoted to the position of manager - and his reign was to prove the most successful period in the club's history. He won the Scottish League Championship in 1957-58 and 1959-60, the Scottish Cup in 1955-56, and the Scottish League Cup in 1954-55, 1958-59, 1959-60 and 1962-63. Photo: Third Party