A round up of the latest SPFL news stories from outside of Edinburgh.

Falkirk forward Callumn Morrison has been named cinch League One player of the season after an outstanding individual campaign.

The Hearts academy graduate scored an impressive 23 league goals for John McGlynn’s side, who incredibly finished the entire season unbeaten as they won promotion back to the Championship.

Morrison, who scored once in 35 appearances at Tynecastle, finished the season as the top goalscorer throughout all four SPFL divisions.

The Alva native also scooped every player award at the Falkirk FC Recognition Night, winning the men’s player of the year, players’ player of the year, Junior Bairns’ player of the year, Falkirk Supporters’ Society player of the year and, for his last minute wonder-strike against Montrose, goal of the season.

He is seen as a vital part of his team’s plans next year and committed his future to Falkirk in February by penning a new two-year deal.

Rangers veteran Leon Balogun has extended his stay at Ibrox by signing a new one-year deal, according to reports from Glasgow World.

The 35-year-old is understood to have impressed Philippe Clement with a string of consistent performances during the second half of the season.

Balogun returned to Ibrox last summer for a second spell after spending 12 months at Championship side QPR but was at risk of departing at the end of his contract.

Speaking earlier this month, Clement had dropped a big hint that Balogun could be handed a new deal. He stated: “Leon is somebody who showed every day the right mentality, the right passion for the club. So that can be something that is on the table at the end of the season also. But it is then that we can make a really good evaluation about everything and everybody.

“It’s going to be a very interesting period in that way for us to make the right decisions for next season also. To see how everybody trains, plays, behaves, works, shows resilience in the next couple of weeks because you want to be successful with this club so we need the right players in the building.”

Balogun will hope to be included in Rangers’ European roster next term, having been omitted from the group by previous boss Michael Beale at the start of the campaign.