Hearts fans have travelled across Europe to watch Lawrence Shankland and the like in action

The Jambos have travelled across the continent so far this 2023/24 season with European Qualifying fixtures in Norway and Greece and their faithful fans have travelled with them.

Steven Naismith's side currently sit fourth in the league after they beat Motherwell 2-1 in the most recent Scottish Premiership fixture. They endured a rocky start to their 2023/24 campaign, suffering defeat in their European Qualifying campaign as well as in the semi-final of the Viaplay Cup but the ex-Hearts striker appears to be leading the squad out of the dark.

The Gorgie boys were also well represented in the recent Scotland fixture against Georgia with Zander Clark standing between the sticks and Lawrence Shankland saving the Tartan Army from a fourth fixture in a row as the Hearts' club captain nodded in a key equaliser with just moments left on the clock.

Ahead of the next block of fixtures from Tynecastle, here are some of the best pictures of Hearts fans from this season so far supporting their beloved Gorgie squad.

