Hearts' interests in Yan Dhanda prompts a look at the other Scottish Premiership stars out of contract this summer

The January transfer window is now well and truly underway with rumours around the country beginning to take hold. Fabio Silva is the only deal Rangers have confirmed with Celtic yet to make their first move.

Hibs and Hearts have also veered on the side of caution so far with the Jambos desperate to keep hold of their star striker despite growing chat of a move west and now south. While both the Old Firm sides have been linked with Lawrence Shankland, the past week has seen reports of interest growing from the EFL with Championship side Southampton one such club to have made noise.

Edinburgh News reported that Hearts have opened up interest in Ross County's Yan Dhanda whose contract runs out in summer. While the Dingwall side are keen to keep their influential midfielder, a chance to compete for European places could be a deal to sweet for the 25-year-old.

As the rumours begin to grow, here are 12 Scottish Premiership stars out of contract this summer who could be eyed up by Hibs and Hearts...

1 . Scottish Premiership out of contract stars Scottish Premiership players out of contract this summer that Hearts and Hibs could sign Photo: x Photo Sales

2 . James Penrice Livingston left-back Penrice may look for a way of staying in the Premiership with his contract out this May. The 25-year-old is worth £450k. Photo Sales

3 . Callum Slattery Motherwell central midfielder Slattery will be available from May. He has six U20 England appearances but will not be remembered fondly by Hearts fans after he scored at Tynecastle in September. Photo Sales