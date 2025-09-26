13 players to have played for both Hearts and Falkirk ahead of Tynecastle clash

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 26th Sep 2025, 19:00 BST

There have been plenty names over the years that have plied their trade at both clubs

After their unbeaten start next up for the Jambos is newly-promoted Falkirk.

The last time the sides faced each other in the league was in the Scottish Championship, when goals from Jamie Walker, Genero Zeefuik and James Keatings sealed a 3-1 title-winning victory at the Falkirk Stadium. A decade later, both clubs are well and truly back in the big time.

Derek McInnes’ men extended their unbeaten run against Rangers in their last league fixture, as a Lawrence Shankland brace gave them a deserved victory at Ibrox. Meanwhile, John McGlynn’s side haven’t looked out of place back in the top flight. Falkirk have already beaten Aberdeen at Pittodrie and drawn with Dundee United and Hibs this season.

As both managers prepare for the Tynecastle showdown on Saturday, here’s a look at 13 players that have played for both Hearts and Falkirk:

Hearts (1979-1985), Falkirk (1991-1994)

1. Ian Westwater

Hearts (1979-1985), Falkirk (1991-1994)

Falkirk (1992-1996), Hearts (1996-1999)

2. David Weir

Falkirk (1992-1996), Hearts (1996-1999)

Hearts (1996-1999), Falkirk (1999-2002)

3. Myles Hogarth

Hearts (1996-1999), Falkirk (1999-2002)

Hearts (1998-2006), Falkirk (2009)

4. Steven Pressley

Hearts (1998-2006), Falkirk (2009)

