13 players to have played for both Hearts and Falkirk ahead of Tynecastle clash

After their unbeaten start next up for the Jambos is newly-promoted Falkirk.

The last time the sides faced each other in the league was in the Scottish Championship, when goals from Jamie Walker, Genero Zeefuik and James Keatings sealed a 3-1 title-winning victory at the Falkirk Stadium. A decade later, both clubs are well and truly back in the big time.

Derek McInnes’ men extended their unbeaten run against Rangers in their last league fixture, as a Lawrence Shankland brace gave them a deserved victory at Ibrox. Meanwhile, John McGlynn’s side haven’t looked out of place back in the top flight. Falkirk have already beaten Aberdeen at Pittodrie and drawn with Dundee United and Hibs this season.

As both managers prepare for the Tynecastle showdown on Saturday, here’s a look at 13 players that have played for both Hearts and Falkirk:

Ian Westwater Hearts (1979-1985), Falkirk (1991-1994)

David Weir Falkirk (1992-1996), Hearts (1996-1999)

Myles Hogarth Hearts (1996-1999), Falkirk (1999-2002)