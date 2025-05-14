13 pundits react on Derek McInnes to Hearts as manager myth busted and one thing guaranteed with boss

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 14th May 2025, 09:05 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 09:08 BST

Here’s how 13 pundits have reacted to Derek McInnes, who is set to be coming into Hearts as the club’s new manager.

Hearts have found their new manager as Derek McInnes gets set to take office at Tynecastle.

A no brainer in the eyes of some fans and pundits, the Gorgie side have agreed terms with current club Kilmarnock and now some of the finer details are being ironed out before he officially is named Jambos boss. Ironically, his last game in the Killie dugout will be against Hearts this weekend after stating his desire to see out the final week of the season in Ayrshire.

Then attentions will turn to Hearts where a busy summer is ahead after a disappointing 24/25 campaign. Here is what 13 pundits around Scottish football have said about McInnes coming into Hearts.

"You look at what he done with Aberdeen, and they were a club that were struggling as well. Hearts have had a disappointing season. It's no disrespect to Kilmarnock, I have a great association with them, a fantastic club for me. But you are kind of getting to a stage now where Derek is ready to go back to that stage, a big club. You look at Aberdeen, you look at Hibs, you look at Hearts, you want your big next three clubs. For me, Hearts are the third biggest in the country, you want them up there challenging and causing problems to Rangers and Celtic. The job Derek did at Aberdeen deserves to be back at that level. People forget, and it is easy because of what Derek has achieved in the past, what he has done at Kilmarnock is unbelievable as well. I think he deserves another crack at a big club to see if he can cause problems to our big two."

1. Kris Boyd (Sky)

"He's gone into football clubs, the first one being St Johnstone, where there wasn't really a structure in place and made changes to put that structure in place. He goes to Aberdeen, Craig Brown was managing there, they were in the bottom six and he put a structure in place there as well. He wants to do the best thing for the football club. It doesn't mean total domination. He doesn't demand total control - far from it."

2. Allan Preston (centre, Sportsound)

"No disrespect to Kilmarnock, but Hearts is a huge job and one I think could tempt him. Where else is he going to go if he turns this one down? I think, if he is asked, he has got to take it. It's a huge opportunity for him."

3. Willie Miller (BBC)

"I can see how McInnes could go in there and do extremley well. I think he'd be a good fit for Hearts. I think he's a great man manager, he handles players well and media."

4. Derek Ferguson (Open Goal)

