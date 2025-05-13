The former Aberdeen manager is set to become the boss at Hearts heading into this summer.

Hearts have reached an agreement with Kilmarnock for Derek McInnes to become the club’s new manager, according to the 53-year-old.

Talks are still ongoing before the deal can be finalised, and McInnes will take charge of Kilmarnock’s final two games of the season. One of which is away at Motherwell on Wednesday night and ironically, his last game for Killie will be against his soon to be employers, Hearts.

McInnes took charge at Rugby Park in 2022 and guided them into Europe via a fourth place finish last season. His managerial career began at St Johnstone and after time at Bristol City, McInnes spent seven years with Aberdeen, winning the League Cup and never finishing below fourth in the table.

Derek McInnes on becoming Hearts manager

He said ahead of the Motherwell game: “I think sometimes these things come along in life and I've always been open with the club. I'm really enjoying my time here and until such time something maybe can make you think twice about that, about maybe trying something else, you just concentrate on the job at hand.

“I was informed yesterday that the club's had reached agreement and talks are ongoing with that. But I've also reiterated to the club today that I intend to be here for the last two games and I need to make sure that that message is loud and clear to my players, to everybody: we deal with what's in front of us now – and we can pick up on it as the off-week under.”

Kilmarnock focus

For now, all McInnes’ thoughts are on ending the season strongly with Kilmarnock, which starts at Fir Park. He added: “I think lots of things can affect your focus but your focus has got to be and what's important at the minute is trying to finish the season as strong as possible. I've had a good relationship with the owners. You work for clubs, as managers you work for clubs but you work for people within it.

“I've had good opportunities to leave Kilmarnock and I've always tried to do the right thing. For now, it's so important for us to try and finish five wins in a row. I don't think the club's done that since Bobby was here. Bobby Williamson, in the top flight certainly and it's important that we try and look towards that. I think once we got safe, which is very important for us, I thought it was a performance that was a follow on from where we'd been of late. It was a real highlight, the way the players celebrated with supporters, a real sense of relief. To be one of those teams that are now safe and just trying to focus on winning the games.”