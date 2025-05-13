Derek McInnes win records at St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock compared to every Hearts manager

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 13th May 2025, 10:42 BST

How does Derek McInnes’ win percentage at Kilmarnock, Aberdeen and St Johnstone compare to recent Hearts managers?

Hearts have moved a step closer to appointing a successor to Neil Critchley after making an official approach to Premiership rivals Kilmarnock in a bid to persuade Derek McInnes to take charge at Tynecastle.

As reported by the Edinburgh News last week, the former Rangers and West Bromwich Albion midfielder is the leading candidate to take charge at Hearts and there is believes to be a six-figure release clause in his current Killie that the Tynecastle hierarchy are willing to meet.

Although Falkirk’s Championship title winner John McGlynn and St Mirren’s Stephen Robinson were also discussed as possible candidates, it is McInnes that seems likely to be named as Critchley’s successor in the near future.

McInnes has spent time in charge of St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock during his managerial career and had a stint south of the border with Bristol City - but how does his record at all three current Premiership clubs compare to the men that have taken charge at Hearts during that time?

Win percentage: 23.33%

1. Ian Cathro - Hearts (2016-2017)

Win percentage: 23.33% | SNS Group

Win percentage: 28.0%

2. Neil Critchley - Hearts (2024-2025)

Win percentage: 28.0% | SNS Group

Win percentage: 29.41%

3. John McGlynn - Hearts (2012-2013)

Win percentage: 29.41% | SNS Group

Win percentage: 29.41%

4. Daniel Stendel - Hearts (2019-2020)

Win percentage: 29.41% | SNS Group

