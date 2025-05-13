Hearts have moved a step closer to appointing a successor to Neil Critchley after making an official approach to Premiership rivals Kilmarnock in a bid to persuade Derek McInnes to take charge at Tynecastle.

As reported by the Edinburgh News last week, the former Rangers and West Bromwich Albion midfielder is the leading candidate to take charge at Hearts and there is believes to be a six-figure release clause in his current Killie that the Tynecastle hierarchy are willing to meet.

Although Falkirk’s Championship title winner John McGlynn and St Mirren’s Stephen Robinson were also discussed as possible candidates, it is McInnes that seems likely to be named as Critchley’s successor in the near future.