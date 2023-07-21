There are some big Scottish Premiership names without a club at the moment and could tempt Hearts and Hibs this summer.

Hearts and Hibs have just over two weeks until the Scottish Premiership returns and pressure to complete transfer deals before the campaign is underway is mounting.

Lee Johnson has been busy at Hibs with Elie Youan, Dylan Levitt, Adam Le Fondre and Jordan Obita have all come through the door ahead of the visit of St Mirren on August 6.

Meanwhile, it's not been such a revolving door for Frankie McAvoy with just Michael McGovern bolstering the squad ahead of a trip to St Johnstone.

With Hearts struggling to land any marquee names, the club may turn to the free agent market to land a player in need of a club.

A long list of stars were released by Premiership stars at the end of the 2022/23 season and these 21 are valued the highest by Transfermarkt, and may just tempt one of the Edinburgh clubs.

1 . Alan Power - Kilmarnock Market value - £260k

2 . Josh Morris - Motherwell Market value - £282k

3 . Blair Alston - Kilmarnock Market value - £282k

4 . Richard Tait - St Mirren Market value - £304k