25 Hearts transfers that didn’t work out in the last decade

The Scottish Premiership welcomes players from all over the world, and while so go on to become world-class stars, others fail to live up to the expectation previously set for them. Playing on the Scottish shores can be a completely different kettle of fish than anywhere else with current Hearts’ star Calem Nieuwenhof recently detailing how much more physical the play is here compared to his home down under.

Many who have signed for the Jambos have gone on to shine under these conditions but there are even more who have struggled with this skill set and failed to impress when their boss required. This does not, of course, mean the upcoming list of players who didn’t work out at Hearts are bad players. In fact, in most cases it is far from it. But Gorgie has not worked out for everyone, for whatever reason, and here are 25 of those such players who couldn’t quite get it together for the Jambos.