25 Hearts transfers that didn’t work out in the last decade

Not everyone lives up to the transfer day hype as these Hearts former signings have shown

By Susanna Sealy, Craig Fowler
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:54 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 13:37 BST

The Scottish Premiership welcomes players from all over the world, and while so go on to become world-class stars, others fail to live up to the expectation previously set for them. Playing on the Scottish shores can be a completely different kettle of fish than anywhere else with current Hearts’ star Calem Nieuwenhof recently detailing how much more physical the play is here compared to his home down under.

Many who have signed for the Jambos have gone on to shine under these conditions but there are even more who have struggled with this skill set and failed to impress when their boss required. This does not, of course, mean the upcoming list of players who didn’t work out at Hearts are bad players. In fact, in most cases it is far from it. But Gorgie has not worked out for everyone, for whatever reason, and here are 25 of those such players who couldn’t quite get it together for the Jambos.

Due to sanctions placed on the club in administration they could add only one player in the 2014 January window. McCallum, brought in on loan from West Ham United, did not prove to be the right man for the job.

1. Paul McCallum

Due to sanctions placed on the club in administration they could add only one player in the 2014 January window. McCallum, brought in on loan from West Ham United, did not prove to be the right man for the job. Photo: SNS Group Sammy Turner

Was seen as a marquee signing for the Championship season but struggled with injury and didn't look particularly suited to Scottish football when he did play.

2. Soufian El Hassnaoui

Was seen as a marquee signing for the Championship season but struggled with injury and didn't look particularly suited to Scottish football when he did play. Photo: SNS Group Craig Foy

Scored on his debut against Livingston but it became quickly apparent the Dutchman wasn't up to the task.

3. Kenny Anderson

Scored on his debut against Livingston but it became quickly apparent the Dutchman wasn't up to the task. Photo: SNS Group Rob Casey

An all-timer. The Nigerian's arrival was much anticipated, seeing as he'd played against Lionel Messi at a World Cup. He played regularly his first season but didn't impress at all and was soon frozen out.

4. Juwon Oshaniwa

An all-timer. The Nigerian's arrival was much anticipated, seeing as he'd played against Lionel Messi at a World Cup. He played regularly his first season but didn't impress at all and was soon frozen out. Photo: SNS Group Craig Williamson

Related topics:Scottish Premiership