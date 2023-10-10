Hibs injury news as 5 problems detailed after fixture v Hearts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s time for another international break as Scotland prepares to take on Spain in the hopes of reaching the UEFA European Championships in Germany next year. Steve Clarke’s squad are just one point away from securing their place and could do so in Sevilla this week.

Failing that, there will be two more opportunities for Scotland to reach the tournament as they head to Georgia next month before welcoming Norway to Hampden Park on 19 November. The break comes after a dramatic weekend in the Scottish Premiership with the first Edinburgh derby taking place at Tynecastle on Saturday.

The homeside went 2-0 up following a stunner of a goal from Alan Forrest and a second half deflection from Christian Doidge. However, an 82-second spell of pure brilliance saw Elie Youan equalise for the Easter Road outfit and a crucial point was secured.

Nick Montgomery’s side have had several long-term injuries at the start of the season but up until now have fared well with on pitch issues. This, unfortunately, did not remain the case on Saturday with goalkeeper David Marshall asking to be substituted.

Speaking after the fixture, the Hibs boss said of his number one: “He’s ok. He took a goal kick and cramped up. He took no risk and it was a good chance for young Max (Boruc) to come on and keep a clean sheet. The last thing you want is your number one goalkeeper going off with ten or 15 minutes to go in a derby. David has been fantastic for me since I came in. If he’s going to get a little niggle, it’s probably now. We have two weeks to get him ready for Ibrox.”