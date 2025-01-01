Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are some storylines to watch at both Hearts and Hibs over the course of the January transfer window.

It’s transfer time once again with Hearts and Hibs amongst the clubs who may look to do business in the January window.

The Jambos already look poised to have one deal over the line while rumours are rife that a Tynecastle star is on the Easter Road radar with a view to the summer. Both have busy festive schedules to continue working through but transfer work - possibly in and out - will be ongoing in the background.

So, where are the areas that fans should have their eyes peeled to this January? Here are six storylines to watch over the course of the next month.

Long-term futures

Both clubs share an abundance of stars who are out of contract at the end of the season. Plenty of eyes will be on whether or not Lawrence Shankland sticks around in Gorgie for the full campaign while the likes of Martin Boyle are out of terms across the city. Players who fall into the pre-contract bracket for other clubs are not just squad fillers, they are guys who have played key roles for Hearts and Hibs. Figuring out what is best to do with them will be something to keep an eye on.

Goalkeeping debate

Both clubs have to consider their keeper department. Zander Clark is said to be on the Hibs agenda ahead of the summer as he is out of contract, and frustrated with lack of playing time at Hearts. Then there’s Craig Gordon, still performing to a high level but is now 42. A succession plan is needed and Clark fits the bill, but with Hibs in the mix for sorting out their own goalkeeper department for the long and short-term, they could throw a spanner in the works.

The one?

Elton Kabangu looks poised to be signing number one at Hearts. The Belgian forward hasn’t recaptured the form he displayed in Holland while at Union SG but he will hope to reboot his career in a maroon shirt. Striker has been a tricky position for Hearts, with Shankland left with little cover at the start of the season. James Wilson has stood up but it’s difficult to demand so much of a star still only in his teens, so if Kabangu can hit the ground running, it’d allow him some time to rest when required.

Black Knights

Through a minority investment from Bournemouth owner Bill Foley, Hibs could look to delve into the billionaire’s network of clubs to see if there is an Emiliano Marcondes-style talent waiting in the wings for head coach David Gray. Owen Bevan is a player they have gone for in the past but injury has hampered his chances of coming up to Leith but after Marcondes impressed on loan from the Cherries, it will be intriguing to see if Hibs sign anyone from this clutch of clubs.

Defensive reinforcement

Hearts are hamstrung at the back with injuries. It’s not of the few week variety either, with Frankie Kent, Stephen Kingsley and Gerald Taylor all out for the foreseeable future. It’s an area of the park in which they are never far away from patchwork at the moment and some added strength in this area would perhaps be welcomed by head coach Neil Critchley.

Youan future?

He’s a curious case, is the French forward. It was only a few weeks ago he was on video almost scrapping with Hibs fans at the end of a game as results continued to get away from the team. Now he’s got a gimmick and back in love with the supporters, a menace to corner flags at grounds across the nation. He had interest in the summer but with his form picking up, is now the time to cash in or do Hibs want him to help spearhead a top six charge? Only club powerbrokers can decide that.