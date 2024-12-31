Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest headlines for Hearts and Hibs on New Year’s Eve.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs enter the new year sitting nicely in seventh place in the Scottish Premiership thanks to their recent impressive run of form.

With five wins from their last six games, including the Edinburgh Derby bragging rights, the Hibees are seven points ahead of rivals Hearts, whose frustrations continued in their final game of the year. Unlike their rivals, the Jambos have just the one win from their last six games in all competitions. After a victory against St Johnstone, Hearts lost to Hibs and threw away a 2-0 lead against Ross County in stoppage time. This leaves them down the table in 11th, just three points from the bottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frustrations are growing within the Hearts fanbase, so much so that a protest is planned outside Tynecastle Park on Thursday, January 2nd. The Edinburgh sides have a brief break before returning to action on January 2nd. Until then, here’s a roundup of some of the latest Hearts and Hibs headlines.

‘Million dollar’ Hearts question left lingering

As Hearts’ concerns continue, they remain a huge talking point among fans and professionals alike. Supporters at breaking point and those in the media are discussing the problems unfolding at Tynecastle.

Speaking on the BBC’s latest Scottish Football Podcast, former Rangers man Ross McCormack discussed the issues with Hearts and Neil Critchley.

“Where is it going wrong, that’s the million dollar question, isn’t it? It’s hard to put your finger on it,” McCormack said. “For Craig Gordon to make a mistake, think of how many games he’s played in his career, you can probably count on two hands how many mistakes he’s made, he’s that reliable. You know you’re swimming against the tide when things like that are happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“2-0 up, 96 minutes and you come away 2-2 — it’s a lot harder to pick yourself up after that than it is if they went and got beat 2-0. It’s going to be really, really difficult to get the boys going again.”

Michael Stewart praises Hibs ace

Hibs are enjoying their positive run of form in comparison to their rivals and will kickstart their new year following an Edinburgh Derby triumph and their latest win over Kilmarnock to mark their last match of 2024.

A lot of Hibees players have earned their praise so far this season but one man in particular has received plaudits from former Hearts and Hibs man Michael Stewart. Speaking on a recent episode of the Scottish Football Social Club, Stewart analysed Hibs’ climb up the table and praised the growth of loanee NectarTriantis, who is in Scotland until the end of the season from Sunderland.

“That’s what happens when you start getting results, your confidence grows and all of sudden they start to look comfortable in this new system that they’ve put together. The likes of Triantis, who’s really started to come into form, performance levels are lifted.”