Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He’s a man in form for Hearts and a meeting with Robbie Neilson and co was key to keeping him in Gorgie.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A key bite to eat has been revealed as James Wilson hits the goal trail for Hearts.

The talented striker has won many admirers at youth level and is now starting to show his promise on the senior stage. He scored twice in a 2-2 draw with Ross County in the Premiership on Sunday to take his tally to five goals in 15 senior outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former sporting director Joe Savage was aware of the rumours surrounding the teenager, with Rangers and Celtic said to be amongst those who held interest before a sales pitch convinced him that Hearts was the place to be. With former boss Robbie Neilson and ex-assistant Frankie McAvoy flanking him, Savage took the Wilson clan for dinner, and is now delighted for the talent.

He told the Warm Up: “Myself, Robbie Neilson and Frankie McAvoy took him and his parents out for a meal in Falkirk. If rumours were to be believed, we were told your Man Uniteds, your Liverpools, your Man Citys, Celtic and Rangers [were interested].

“Our debate was, we know historically the pathway at Hearts hasn’t been good enough the last few years, and we want to show that . . . we have to show that there’s a pathway, a structure that’s being put in place.

“I wouldn’t say we promised him first team football, because you can’t ever promise a young player first team football, but we said to him 18’s, B-Team, First Team – that’s how we think this can work for you. You’re good enough to play for Hearts.

“I’m delighted for James Wilson because we worked so hard to get him to sign a new contract because he had so much interest in him. For him to do what he’s doing at 17 years of age is brilliant.”