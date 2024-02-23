Images of Zander Clark running around a deserted Ibrox Stadium in a fit of exuberance remain some of the most enduring from Scottish football's "Covid season". The goalkeeper's header helped St Johnstone knock Rangers out of the Scottish Cup three years ago, followed by a memorable celebratory run complete with arms flailing and grin beaming. It is a much-cherished moment in the 31-year-old's career.

Clark's header was diverted into the Rangers net by Chris Kane for an equaliser late in extra-time before the keeper saved two penalties in the subsequent shootout to take St Johnstone into the semi-finals in April 2021. They would go on to lift the trophy and complete a historic domestic double after lifting the League Cup earlier that season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now first-choice at Hearts, Clark revisits the scene of that pivotal header this weekend when his current club travel to Rangers in the Premiership. He has not been slow to recall the celebration and advise Riccarton team-mates how to react when you hit the net at Ibrox.

"I told Calem Nieuwenhof he needed to work on his celebrations after he scored a couple of goals recently," laughed Clark, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News. "He asked what mine would be and I said: 'I just ran away going mental.' He thought I was kidding him on. I think he was a bit shocked to see how a big daft goalie celebrated what was an assist in the end. I still say it's mine. I know it was an assist but I'll take it."

He would take another one on Saturday, too, however unlikely it might seem. Hearts are on a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions but will still arrive in Glasgow as underdogs. Philippe Clement has lost only one of his 26 games so far as Rangers manager, which came against Celtic in December. After moving two points clear the top of the Premiership table last weekend, they will look to stretch that lead against third-placed Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clark has recorded three clean sheets in his last four outings and is mindful of the need to be at the top of his game again this week. Hearts led 1-0 into the 90th minute on their previous visit to Ibrox in October. James Tavernier's penalty and Danilo's 93rd-minute header converted a likely defeat into a dramatic victory for the hosts, leaving those from Edinburgh completely deflated.

"It was tough to take at the time. When Rangers scored the equaliser, the place got a lift," recalled Clark. "It was a case of trying to hold on and take a point from the game and obviously we didn't do that in the end. The manner in which we lost the game was pretty disappointing, so we can take those feelings into this weekend and hopefully avoid a repeat.

"You can learn from it. We did well in that game and were very unfortunate not to come away with any points. We will have that in the back of our minds in terms of what we did to get into that position going into the last few minutes. We need to defend and manage the game as a team better.

"Football is like that, it's always a big character test when results go against you like that. The boys have been excellent with how they have managed games in recent weeks compared to previously. We have to take that confidence and togetherness to Ibrox and aim for a positive result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to take confidence from the fact we've been there earlier in the season and put in a solid performance. We need to lock up how we manage the game, whether we are in front or level or behind. There are ways to manage games."

Continual improvement has been a theme of Hearts' season and led to their 14-point advantage in third spot. Inconsistent results earlier in the campaign raised doubts about the first-team squad, but their response throughout the winter period has been unequivocal.

"We knew we had good players but it just wasn't clicking. It's frustrating when you're losing games and feel you have probably done enough to win them," admitted Clark. "Now we are on a great run and seeing the benefits of that transitional period. We have boys back from injury and we are in a strong position.

"You want to keep a clean sheet in every game you play to give your team the best chance of winning. We have been a solid defensive unit recently, which is pleasing. As long as we get the three points, and if you can chuck in a clean sheet as well then it's great."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demands on the Riccarton squad do not ease despite that 14-point cushion. After facing Rangers, they embark upon back-to-back matches with Hibs and Celtic at Tynecastle Park next week. "It's a massive week coming up, starting with Rangers. They are in a great run of form so it should make for an entertaining game. We want to make sure we play with that confidence we've shown over the last 12 games or so," said Clark.