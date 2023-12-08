News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Aberdeen v Hearts injury news as 2 out, 2 return and 1 doubt

The latest team news and injury updates ahead of Hearts' visit to Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 8th Dec 2023, 20:16 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 20:17 GMT

Hearts have made a mixed start to their hectic December schedule after last weekend's 1-0 win at Kilmarnock was followed up by a home defeat against Rangers in midweek. An Abdallah Sima goal was enough to give the visitors all three points in their visit to Tynecastle on Wednesday night and that helped them move 11 points clear of the Jam Tarts ahead of another intriguing weekend in the Premiership.

Hearts will look to bounce back from that loss when they travel to Aberdeen to face a home side that are sat second from bottom in the table after winning just three of their 14 league games so far this season. The Dons' poor form was extended by defeats against Hibernian and Kilmarnock over the last week and they are in urgent need of three points ahead of their clash with Steven Naismith's side. Ahead of the Pittodrie meeting we look at the latest team news from both sides as they look to bounce back at Pittodrie.

A thigh injury will keep MacKenzie on the sidelines.

1. OUT: Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen)

A thigh injury will keep MacKenzie on the sidelines.

Photo Sales
Morris is set to return to contention after recovering from a hamstring injury.

2. AVAILABLE: Shayden Morris (Aberdeen)

Morris is set to return to contention after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Photo Sales
The striker remains a slight doubt as he looks to make his comeback from a leg injury.

3. DOUBT: Liam Boyce (Hearts)

The striker remains a slight doubt as he looks to make his comeback from a leg injury. Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group

Photo Sales
An ankle injury is set to keep Devlin on the sidelines until the new year.

4. OUT: Cameron Devlin (Hearts)

An ankle injury is set to keep Devlin on the sidelines until the new year.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:AberdeenTeam newsHearts FC