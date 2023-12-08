Aberdeen v Hearts injury news as 2 out, 2 return and 1 doubt

Hearts have made a mixed start to their hectic December schedule after last weekend's 1-0 win at Kilmarnock was followed up by a home defeat against Rangers in midweek. An Abdallah Sima goal was enough to give the visitors all three points in their visit to Tynecastle on Wednesday night and that helped them move 11 points clear of the Jam Tarts ahead of another intriguing weekend in the Premiership.

Hearts will look to bounce back from that loss when they travel to Aberdeen to face a home side that are sat second from bottom in the table after winning just three of their 14 league games so far this season. The Dons' poor form was extended by defeats against Hibernian and Kilmarnock over the last week and they are in urgent need of three points ahead of their clash with Steven Naismith's side. Ahead of the Pittodrie meeting we look at the latest team news from both sides as they look to bounce back at Pittodrie.