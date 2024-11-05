There were some interesting headlines made ahead of a Hearts ‘B’ team game, and the former Hearts, Rangers and West Ham man has reacted.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion Rovers boss Sandy Clark has hit out after suggestions a fan would manage his side’s game against Hearts ‘B’ on Saturday.

The young Gorgie side’s opponents made headlines prior to the Lowland League match with news that football fan Duncan McKay would take over from the man who featured in Gorgie from 1984-1989 alongside a stint as manager from 93-94, with his experience filmed as part of the popular Scottish football show 'A View From The Terrace'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was originally released that he would manage the club and that was changed soon after to suggest he was 'providing a helping hand'. Albion Rovers then announced McKay 'had been relieved of his duties' and the filming had been cancelled.

Hearts ‘B’ suffered a 3-0 defeat on the day and Clark has said he agreed for the programme to go behind the scenes, but dugout access was off limits. He told Lanarkshire Live: "The BBC totally messed up with some really poor journalism. It was basically fake news, putting stuff on that wasn’t agreed.

“That was the issue. I pulled it right away as soon as I saw how they promoted the situation. I genuinely try to help everybody. People in the media, people who do podcasts or students.

“That’s what I was trying to do with this situation, trying to help out what is a comedy programme. It is not a programme I watch but I was trying to help them. The conditions we put to them were very simple. I said that Duncan could join the management team for a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He would have had access to little bits and pieces, but he wouldn’t have been on the pitch, he wouldn't have been in the dugout and he certainly wasn’t picking the team or anything like that.

“It’s nothing against the guy Duncan, he was just doing his job. It is him that has suffered the most because I was happy to go along with what we agreed and it had to be done within our conditions, because getting three points was our priority.

“I’m too professional to let anything get in the road of that. But the way this all came across and the amount of phone calls I got asking what the heck was going on created a bit of hassle for us on Friday, but it was no hassle on Saturday.

"A person or persons at the BBC messed up and the sad thing is there will be no repercussions. That’s the bit that annoys me. Saturday was just a normal day and it went well for us."