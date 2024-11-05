Hearts will join other Scottish clubs in Rangers and Celtic by carrying out the UEFA order.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts will carry out a ‘moment of silence’ prior to their Conference League clash with Heidenheim this week.

The Bundesliga side will pose a sizeable challenge to Neil Critchley’s side after a strong campaign in the German top flight last season earned them a place in Europe. Hearts have enjoyed a strong start to life on the continent with an away victory against Dinamo Minsk and home success over Omonia Nicosia last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the level of opponent in front of them goes up against a Pot Two side, with away matches against Copenhagen and Cercle Brugge also to come before a home game versus Petrocub.

Ahead of the games in Europe for all clubs this midweek, UEFA have instructed sides to hold the silence in a mark of respect for the victims of fatal flooding in Valencia, Spain, last week.

In terms of Scottish clubs in Europe who will be carrying out the silence, Celtic host another Bundesliga side in RB Leipzig on Tuesday night in the Champions League group phase. Rangers travel to Greece to face Olympiacos on Thursday night in the Europa League. That leaves Hearts as the third and final Scottish club in Europe over the course of this week.

A short statement from European football's governing body reads: "UEFA will hold a moment of silence at all UEFA club competition matches this week in memory of the victims of the deadly floods in Valencia and all those impacted in the region and beyond."