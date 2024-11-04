The Jambos are back in UEFA Europa Conference League action at Tynecastle this Thursday.

Hearts defender Frankie Kent says they are relishing the chance to take on a team from one of European football’s top leagues at Tynecastle this Thursday.

FC Heidenheim travel to Edinburgh for the latest round of UEFA Europa Conference League fixtures in what will almost certainly be the Jambos toughest test yet in the competition this season. Despite currently sitting 12th in the German Bundesliga, Heidenheim earned their spot in the UECL by finishing eighth last campaign above teams like Union Berlin, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Wolfsburg who have all played Champions League football in recent years.

Speaking after Saturday’s 2-1 win over St Johnstone in Perth, Kent said: “These are the challenges that we want. These are the challenges that we worked so hard for last year to get and hopefully we can just go into the game and show a good game and enjoy the experience.

“I think probably it is [the game we’re most looking forward to]. Myself, personally, I don’t know too much about them because I don't watch that sort of football but they're going to be a good team. They're in the top league in Germany so it'll be a good test but, like I said, these are the experiences that we want.”

The Jambos go into the match on the back of their first away win of the Scottish Premiership season last weekend. The win at McDiarmid Park was by no means a classic performance but Kent believes it will give them a real confidence boost and was please they were able to grind out the three points.

“Being honest, the boys probably felt a bit nervous today,” the former Peterborough United centre back said. “Obviously, it's a big game and it's a good win and thankfully we did get it done and come away with three points and it's well needed.

“We just need to keep progressing and building and try to maintain a good enough level to get results out of the games that we're playing so hopefully it can continue.

“The position that we're in, not winning as many games as we would have liked this season, I think we'll take a win however it comes. The boys had to dig in, especially in the second half, we didn't start well enough.

“We showed a good bottle and a good bit of character to come back and get the goal and then we see it out quite well at the end. I don't think Craigie had to do much towards the end, just deal with a few set pieces and that and then that was it.”

Although he was pleased with the character they were able to show in Perth, Kent didn’t believe that a lack of character was something that had been costing them this season. The 28-year old also discussed the impact that new head coach Neil Cricthley has had since his arrival.

He said: “I don't think it's a character thing in a lot of ways. I just think that things just ain't been going well and simply we ain't played well enough.

“I don't really think you can doubt what we are as a team and as players and individuals that we don't show character because I feel like we have. I just don't feel like we've been getting a rub of green. Today, even down to the goal, their penalty, I don't know, I haven't seen it, but everyone's there and everyone's like, I don't know what's going on. So, yes, I feel like we've dealt with it well today and then just game by game.

I think it's just getting the finer details right and pointing out to us where we were going wrong. I think probably a fresh set of eyes has helped that. Fundamentally, I don't think we were miles off it or miles away from getting it right and I think you've probably seen that over the last couple of weeks since the new manager's been in. So it's just fine details on certain things and making sure that they're right.I feel like you've probably seen that since the manager's come in and we've got better at that.”