The latest Scottish football news following Premiership and Premier Sports Cup action.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts and Hibs both came away from their latest Scottish Premiership fixtures with points in the bank. The Jambos earned a much-needed win over St Johnstone, while the Hibees drew 1-1 with Dundee United after a dramatic closing few minutes unravelled what looked to be a crucial win.

The league will return this weekend, with all teams back in action following the latest round of the Premier Sports Cup. With the international break also looming, we’ve taken a look at the latest news headlines in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motherwell boss makes Rangers decision claim

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell discussed a moment he believes his side were denied a free-kick against Rangers, during the build-up to their winning goal in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final. After a 2-1 win, the Gers will face Celtic in the final but Kettlewell believes Zach Robinson was fouled by Neraysho Kaswanwirjo prior to their breakthrough goal.

“It was a foul on Zach, I think, which the referees maybe acknowledged at the time. But he stays on his feet, tries to keep the ball alive,” the manager said, reflecting on the decision of Nick Walsh.

“Listen, I thought Nick was really good in the game today. I thought he handled it well. He allowed a flow of the game as best he could. I just felt that at the time, the centre-back's manhandling our striker. Zach is trying to be honest, to stay on his feet and to try and retain the ball.

“It's the one that we all speak about sometimes, to let your team breathe. Do you have to fall down for it to be a foul? Well, I think what Nick's done is allowed the game to try and roll on and it goes to Dan Casey and Rangers turn it over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I never want to be a glorious loser. So I don't want to sit here in front of anybody and start to make excuses or, you know, start to pat ourselves on the back because we get to this stage. It's been a good achievement to get here. But we just felt that in moments of the game we probably just lacked that wee bit of composure and a wee bit better decision-making.

Scotland star injury doubt

Ché Adams has emerged as a potential doubt for the upcoming Scotland camp after limping off during Torino’s latest Serie A clash with Fiorentina. After just 17 minutes on the pitch, the forward was forced off due to an ‘apparent muscle injury’ to his left thigh. Adams signed for the Italian side on a free transfer in July after leaving Southampton and has featured in every Serie A match for Torino so far this season.

The 28-year-old is set to undergo a scan to determine the extend of his problem, which has thrown his participation in this weekend’s clash with Juventus into doubt. He could also miss out on Scotland’s upcoming double-header against Croatia and Poland in the Nations League. Steve Clarke is due to announce his squad on Monday, ahead of their first clash at Hampden Park on Friday, November 15th against Croatia.