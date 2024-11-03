The former Everton midfielder was the Jambos’ star man as they overcame St Johnstone 2-1 in Perth.

Beni Baningime has described his Hearts teammates as ‘family’ following their 2-1 win over St Johnstone as revealed that head coach Neil Critchley previously tried to sign him which he was Blackpool boss.

The midfielder starred in the Jambos’ first away win of the Scottish Premiership season and set up Kenneth Vargas’ winning goal with a powerful run towards the box and neat pass for the Costa Rican. When asked what he was thinking as he approached the edge of the Saints’ penalty area he joked, “Don’t Shoot!”.

“I wasn't really thinking much,” he continued. “I had Shanks to my right, I don't know why I didn't give him the ball because I normally give him the ball and he'll score it and put it in the net but I think I chopped and I went left. I just saw Kenny there and I passed it to him and he did the rest so I'm just happy for the win really.

“I don't (get a lot of assists), because I'm normally at the back so when I got it and I saw that they kind of parted so I thought, oh, this is a great time to run, and I did that, so I don't really do that a lot but I think maybe it's something that I may need to do a little bit more because I do think I've got that in my locker. Ultimately it's about the team, it's not about me or whatever the gaffer tells me to do and how he can utilise me and my strengths, so I don't really do it a lot."

Baningime started the match alongside summer arrival Malachi Boateng in the middle of the park and ended with Cammy Devlin as his midfield partner after a 55th minute substitution. He formed a very solid looking duo alongside Boateng in the first half and talked up how much he loves playing alongside his fellow midfielders.

"I love it,” said Baningime. “That's my boy. And I also love playing with Cammy, and I love playing with Granty. The good thing is, Malakai, that's my boy. Cammy, that's my boy. Honestly, that's family.

"I think I have so many people here that I will know after football, will always be in touch and that's why, for me, this team is special. Right now, things have been tough but honestly, we're all there for each other and I feel like it's a great bunch of lads and I'm so happy to be here and I'm happy to have met them."

Speaking about coming up against Critchley as a youth player and almost signing form him at Blackpool, Baningime said: “Honestly, his team, they used to kill us every single time, they used to beat us every single time, so it's weird to now be on the same team as him. We always talk about it and joke around about it.

"Blackpool did want me and I met the gaffer, we had a great chat, but me and my family spoke and we didn't really think it was the right time for me to go at the time. I had a few things to get ready about and it wasn't the right time but you know how life works out. Now he's my gaffer and I'm really, really happy about that."

What's it’s like to work with now? "Demanding” said Baningime. “I think I need that. I feel like sometimes I can be a little bit, as everyone can be, a bit complacent, but he's at everyone's standards of being better and I think he's come in and we've had a few weaknesses this season, we haven't been great and we've lost a few games, and he's sorted it out in terms of some of the things that he's said. Yeah, honestly, it's a pleasure to work with him, Mike, Foxy and all the staff that we already know.