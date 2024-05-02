Andrew McKinlay lands coveted prize after 'top of the class' Hearts work recognised by Premier League chiefs
Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay has been awarded SPFL CEO of the Year for a second time.
The Tynecastle chief was ranked top amongst his peers in areas including skill in business, football governance disciplines and CSR. He first won the prize in 2022 and has now been deemed worthy of the honour again.
He has also been nominated for the overall CEO of the Year prize at the prestigious Football Business Awards in London later this month. A Hearts statement reads: “Hearts continue to scoop accolades on and off the park, with Andrew McKinlay crowned as the SPFL CEO of the Year by the Football Business Awards for the second time.
“Our Chief Executive first won in 2022 after impressing the judges and is set to scoop the prize for Scotland once again. Launched in 2012; the Football Business Awards celebrate the very best in football business and recognises the vital influence of work done away from the pitch.
“With a judging panel made up of Chief Executives of Premier League clubs, grassroots organisations, and national associations, the award is judged against several categories.
“This panel of experts rank nominees by their skill in business, CSR and football governance disciplines, with Andrew commended by his peers as top of the class in Scottish football. Andrew joined the Hearts board in 2020 following spells at the Scottish FA and Scottish Golf and has helped steer the club through our return to the top flight and subsequent adventures on the European stage.
“Later this month, he'll discover if he's been crowned overall CEO of the Year at the Football Business Awards event in London. Congratulations, Andrew!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.