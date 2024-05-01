Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Hearts star and ‘powerhouse’ goalscorer Uche Ikpeazu is in conversation with current club Port Vale over an extension on his current contract. The 29-year-old joined the EFL League Two side in October on a short-term deal but talks are now underway to potentially keep him at Vale Park beyond the summer.

Ikpeazu joined Port Vale as a free agent after being his contract was terminated with Turkish outfit Konyaspor. Prior to his move to the Süper Lig, the striker enjoyed spells at Middlesbrough, Cardiff City, and Watford.

In 2018, Ikpeazu made the move to Tynecastle when Hearts snapped him up in a pre-contract agreement. The forward admitted at the time that he ‘didn’t know much’ about football in Scotland but he did know that ‘Hearts is a big club’.

Ikpeazu went on to make 55 appearances for the Jambos and contributed 10 goals and nine assists in that time, picking up 13 yellow cards along the way as well. Despite enjoying his time in Scotland, Hearts included him on the summer exodus list after Ann Budge implemented a number of cost-cutting measures to avoid financial crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ikpeazu was snapped up by Wycombe Wanderers and is now plying his trade with Port Vale, who were eager to sign him ahead of his eventual move last year.

David Flitcroft, Port Vale’s Director of Football, admitted the club had ‘been in pursuit’ of Ikpeazu ever since learning of his availability. He described the striker as ‘a powerhouse of a player’ who is ‘at his prime physically and mentally’.

