With the end of the Scottish Premiership season in sight, clubs can start considering their first moves on the transfer window to bolster their teams. The latest round of results saw Hibs enjoy a 3-1 win over St Johnstone but Hearts were unable to budge from a 0-0 draw with Kilmarnock. Following the weekend’s action, let’s take a look at the latest stories on the transfer rumour mill in Scotland’s top flight.

Rangers target makes decision on future

West Ham defender Ben Johnson has emerged on Rangers’ radar ahead of the transfer window and the player has reportedly made a decision on his immediate future. According to The Athletic, the 24-year-old has ‘rejected multiple contract offers’ from the Premier League side and is set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Rangers are one of the interested parties ahead of Johnson’s pending exit, as well as Crystal Palace and promotion-chasing Leeds United. The right-back’s representatives have reportedly ‘held talks’ with the Glasgow side following his recent snub of a new four-year deal with West Ham. Johnson also turned down a fresh six-and-a-half year back in 2022.

Johnson is a right-back by trade but is extremely versatile and can play on the left, centrally and even in midfield when called upon. The £7 million-rated star has been limited to just 14 Premier League appearances this season though and will be looking for a more regular role at his next team.

Aberdeen loan star to be sold this summer

Killian Phillips, who is currently on loan with Aberdeen until the end of the season, is set for a new chapter in his career. A report by TEAMtalk has revealed that the versatile midfielder is not expected to stay with parent club Crystal Palace beyond the summer.