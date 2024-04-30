Hibs boss Nick Montgomery

Hibs hero Kevin Thomson insists Nick Montgomery must be allowed to make his own transfer decisions this summer.

The Easter Road boss has come under pressure in recent weeks after missing out on the top six. Some of that alleviated at the weekend with a 3-1 win over St Johnstone but it came after the Hibs board labelled the bottom half finish as unacceptable.

Kevin Thomson - who featured for the club between 2003-2007 and again in 2016 - insists a clear picture of the type of player they want to sign is needed. What also must come with that is Montgomery making executive decisions.

He told Sportsound: "I think if Nick Montgomery is going to be backed, I think he has to have full rein of signing players and then when your head is on the block, you can then accept that.

“I would like to think that's what should be happening but the statement that was like an overall review, surely that brings Ben Kensell etc into the equation as well, as he is appointing the manager and having an influence on the club. It will be interesting to see what develops.

"I think the way for the club to move forward is having real clarity in what a Hibs player looks like. Players that are capable of coming in and handling the pressure. Hibs want to win games every week, finishing third or fourth, cup semi-finals and finals. You need to find a player in your recruitment to be able to handle that."

Thomson knows the result at St Johnstone was important for Hibs, but he wonders what the club’s statement will demand Montgomery to deliver. The former midfielder added: “It's a massive result. Nice to see Paul Hanlon coming off the bench and getting a goal. It will give Nick Montgomery food for thought but a big result and I think he needed that.

“He had to try and build some momentum, try if they could to do a clean sweep in the bottom six. I don't think a win or two will be enough but a positive start. I would be surprised if Hibs don't win three or four, if not more in the bottom six. Will that be enough? I am not so sure.

“I was a bit baffled by the statement from the club, just in regard of the football department changing and a real overview of the football department, all the staff and everything will be scrutinised.

“If you win three or four games and nothing changes, then it becomes a wee bit of a false statement. It will be interesting to see what changes do happen as I don't think you can put that out there and nothing happen.