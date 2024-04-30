Aberdeen ace could join Serie A team as Ex-Hibs man leaves club
The Scottish Premiership split has now taken place, with Hibs finding themselves in the bottom half - Hearts, meanwhile, are competing with the top sides in the division. But what else is going on around Scotland’s top league today?
A former Hibs man is expected to leave his current club at the end of the season, after scoring over 100 goals for them - as well as this, an Aberdeen star could be on the move to Serie A.
Jamie MacLaren to leave Melbourne City at end of the season
Jamie MacLaren, who played for Hibs on loan from Darmstadt during the 2018/19 season, is set to leave his current club - Melbourne City - at the end of the season. He has scored 103 goals in 141 games for the City Boys - a far cry from the nine goals he mustered for the Hibees.
On his decision to leave Melbourne, MacLaren said: “It's a bitter-sweet moment for me to leave the club that I've called home for the past five and a half years. I came here to help bring success to this club and I leave knowing that I played my role in that, where together we've made so many fond memories and shared so much success.”
Cagliari given ‘green light’ to action transfer for Aberdeen’s Connor Barron
Connor Barron is one of Aberdeen’s brightest rising stars - but he could leave the club soon, as Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari have reportedly been given the ‘green light’ to make a transfer move for the 21-year-old.
This is according to a report from the Daily Record. Should Barron make the move to Cagliari, he would join ex-Dons superstar Lewis Ferguson, who made the jump to Bologna in 2022. So far this season, he has made 24 Scottish Premiership appearances for Aberdeen, scoring a single goal and notching up two assists along the way.
