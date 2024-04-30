Aberdeen ace could join Serie A team as Ex-Hibs man leaves club

The Scottish Premiership split has now taken place, with Hibs finding themselves in the bottom half - Hearts, meanwhile, are competing with the top sides in the division. But what else is going on around Scotland’s top league today?

A former Hibs man is expected to leave his current club at the end of the season, after scoring over 100 goals for them - as well as this, an Aberdeen star could be on the move to Serie A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie MacLaren to leave Melbourne City at end of the season

Jamie MacLaren, who played for Hibs on loan from Darmstadt during the 2018/19 season, is set to leave his current club - Melbourne City - at the end of the season. He has scored 103 goals in 141 games for the City Boys - a far cry from the nine goals he mustered for the Hibees.

On his decision to leave Melbourne, MacLaren said: “It's a bitter-sweet moment for me to leave the club that I've called home for the past five and a half years. I came here to help bring success to this club and I leave knowing that I played my role in that, where together we've made so many fond memories and shared so much success.”

Cagliari given ‘green light’ to action transfer for Aberdeen’s Connor Barron

Connor Barron is one of Aberdeen’s brightest rising stars - but he could leave the club soon, as Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari have reportedly been given the ‘green light’ to make a transfer move for the 21-year-old.