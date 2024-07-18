Hearts Manager Steven Naismith and Spurs Manager Ange Postecoglou | SNS Group

The Tottenham faced off against Hearts again, this time in a friendly.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ange Postecoglou was impressed with the Tynecastle crowd after the Tottenham boss watched his stars eventually put Hearts to the sword.

It was a glamour friendly for the Tynecastle hosts as preparations for the new Premiership season continue, which will also include forays in Europe. A star-studded Spurs team was fielded in the first half and Hearts competed well against them, although they trailed 1-0 at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tougher second period ensued as both side were chopped and changed, with Tottenham eventually running out 5-1 winners. The Jambos are back at Tynecastle next month for the start of the competitive season in the Premiership against Rangers.

Postecoglou, in his first game back in Scotland since leaving his post as Celtic manager last year, said the 15k+ attendance brought a lively feeling to a friendly clash. And that contributed to a good clash between the pair.

He explained: “Yeah it was a good run-out. It's always good when you play these games and there's a good crowd and a good atmosphere because it feels like a real game sometimes.

“A friendly game you worry that the competitiveness and intensity isn't there but I thought it was today. Both halves were good. We played some decent football. The boys worked hard, no injuries. We're only nine days into pre-season so overall I thought it was a good hit out for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pre-match, Postecoglou was linked with becoming Gareth Southgate’s replacement as England manager. It was a rumour that the Tottenham head coach slept on, literally.

He said: “Mate I was having a nap this afternoon so I've got no idea. I'm Tottenham manager and I'm determined to bring success to this club, as I have at every other club I've been at. That's where my focus is totally.”

On his Scotland return, there was time for reflection for the former Celtic boss on his Tottenham transition. Postecoglou added: “I've enjoyed it. It's a massive club and the Premier League is an unbelievable league.

“It's a challenge every week. The best players and the best managers are here and you're testing yourself every week but it's what I want to do, it's where I want to be and I'm enjoying it, but very focused on bringing success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I loved my time here. Such an unbelievable club Celtic. The support I had from day one was unbelievable, but I enjoyed my whole time up here. I did, my family did, it was a great two years and I'll always look back with great fondness. Obviously we had great success which helps but aside from that, just the life we lived and the people we met, it will always be a special time in our lives.”