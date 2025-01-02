Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Hearts midfielder has sent a brilliant message to the club’s new signing as an ex-Hibs star faces uncertainty this January transfer window.

Premiership business is on the mind of Hearts and Hibs this Thursday but transfer talk continues to lurk in the background.

The Jambos are one of the first top flight clubs off the mark this window with the loan signing of forward Elton Kabangu. Hibs meanwhile have been linked with bolstering their goalkeeper department as some Easter Road exits are sanctioned. Jake Doyle-Hayes, Nohan Kenneh and Josh O’Connor have all moved on to pastures new.

Hearts are at home to Motherwell while Hibs travel to St Johnstone amid a busy festive period. In the meantime, here are some of the latest transfer headlines with Hearts and Hibs flavourings.

Djoum’s message

Arnaud Djoum featured for Hearts between 2015-2019, making 132 appearances in maroon. He has been working with Union Saint-Gilloise since 2023, the Belgian club Kabangu has just joined from. Djoum has sent a social media message to the new Hearts forward, saying: “Congratulations my brother You are now in the best team in Scotland.”

Nisbet uncertainty

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has addressed the possibility of former Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet leaving the Dons this month. Alex Neil has been appointed manager of Millwall, who the striker is on loan at Pittodrie from. The English Championship side signed him from Easter Road in 2023 and they have a recall clause that can be activated in January.

Thelin said: “I take it what it is right now and not so much if things change. Now we focus on what actually is today. That’s the way we have to do because you never know when someone gets sold, someone gets injured or someone goes back from a loan.

“It’s better to focus on what you have, but then have the long-term process around. Then if something short-term happens, an issue, then we have to look at it that way. We can’t guess which position is going to disappear but we have to have a long-term strategy and then also be prepared in every position. That’s why you’re building this recruitment process that you have. To try to have some alternatives in different categories on every position in the team but then also it’s a market, somebody is going to disappear, then you have to find another one. It’s an ongoing process all the time.”