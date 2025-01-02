Tony Watt gets honest over his Hearts spell and what is required to play for club amid 'hostile' Tynecastle
Tony Watt has revealed the respect he still has for Hearts despite a short stop-off in Gorgie.
The striker will come up against the Jambos on Thursday when he and his Motherwell teammates look to put more pressure on the current Hearts team. Neil Critchley’s side are near the bottom of the league and a win at home would boost morale after defeat to Hibs and draw with Ross County.
During a loan at Tynecastle during the 16/17 season, Watt played 17 times with one goal before he was recalled to parent club Charlton. He is not the only former Jambo in the Motherwell ranks, with Andy Halliday, Ross Callachan and Sam Nicholson all featuring at senior level. Harry Paton and Liam Gordon were once youngsters in the academy.
Watt realised quickly that a strong mindset is needed to be in Gorgie with a demanding fanbase to please, but he enjoyed his time at the club all the same. He said: “Tynecastle is one of the most hostile grounds in the country.
“When the fans are with them then it is amazing for them and when they're against them, it's hard for them and that's just the way it is. You need to be strong in the head to play for Hearts.
“It's one of those teams and I enjoyed my time. I've got some players in the changing room who will say the same. It was a good time for me at Hearts.
“I think we were maybe third or fourth when I was there and I think it was the second year up for the Championship. We had a good squad and it wasn't perfect for me in terms of my time. I wanted to get back down the road, but I knew how good a place it was.”
