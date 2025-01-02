Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hearts signing has shared the moment he was sold on Tynecastle - and what he thinks of recent results.

Elton Kabangu reckons Hearts haven’t been getting their just rewards as he looks to help the team climb the table,

The forward is Hearts’ first signing of the summer transfer window on a loan deal from Royal Union Saint-Gilloise. He bolsters their forward line ahead of a Premiership match with Motherwell on Thursday, with Neil Critchley’s side at the wrong end of the table.

Kabangu has watched over some of the recent matches his new team have played and he is excited about what is to come. He believes some of the negative results haven’t necessarily been justified outcomes but now he wants to hit the goal trail ASAP to help turn the tide.

Speaking to Hearts TV, he said: “I feel very nice and I am happy to be here. I’m excited to start. A few weeks ago and we talked. We saw each other and no doubt, my choice was made at that moment. Not a lot of playing time at Union but in general it was good as we played in some nice competitions and we won two titles. In every negative situation there are positive.

“I stay positive and I am happy about my adventure in Belgium. I spent the most time in Holland at two clubs I really enjoyed playing there. It made me who I am today.

“I'm a hungry guy. I run for the team, I work for the team, I like to score, I like to assist. I want to be important for the team. To give my best, that's the most important for me.

“Very excited. The results are not deserved if you watch the games. I did the last three or four games and I don’t think the results were deserved but that’s football. I’m very excited to make my first goal here. It's something that I'm looking for and I will work for it to make it happen.”