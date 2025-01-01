Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s an option for Hearts to sign the star permanently as he moves to Gorgie on loan

Hearts hold an option to make Elton Kabangu’s stay at Tynecastle permanent after securing his loan signing.

The Belgian forward has signed a loan deal until the end of the season from Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, subject to a work permit being granted and Scottish FA approval. He impressed in Holland with FC Eindhoven and Willem II before making the move to Belgium’s top flight.

Kabangu has appeared 32 times for Union and will now pull on the maroon shirt, with Hearts head coach Neil Critchley by the pedigree of his first signing. He said: “It’s a boost to be able to bring a player of Elton’s pedigree in so soon after the transfer window opening.

“It’s an area of the pitch that we thought we needed to strengthen and Elton will bring a different dimension to our forward line. His experience of playing in the top leagues of Holland and Belgium will benefit the squad right now.

“He has the characteristics of a Hearts player and from speaking to him I know how hungry he is to come and be a success at Tynecastle. We very much look forward to working with him.”

His parent club have confirmed the option to buy for Hearts in their statement. It reads: “Kabangu (26) has been playing for Union since the summer of 2023. He will complete the second half of the 2024-2025 season at the Scottish top-flight club Hearts. The club from Edinburgh holds a buy option.

“Our second outgoing loan agreement on the first day of the new year is that of our striker Elton Kabangu (26) to Hearts FC. Elton wants more playing time and is making the move to the Scottish league.

“In a season and a half, he made 32 appearances for Union, scored twice, provided two assists, and won the Cup and the Supercup. There is a buy option included in the deal. Best of luck, Elton!”

Hearts’ statement reads: “A livewire, powerful forward, Elton began his youth career Gent before spending two seasons on loan at Dutch side FC Eindhoven. It was in the Netherlands he hit the goal trail, striking 19 times and bagging 20 assists in 79 appearances.

“That form earned him a move to top flight Dutch outfit Willem II, where he notched another 16 goals and helped them to qualify for the Europa League qualifiers. Union SG came calling in 2023 and in his first season, Elton was part of a side that agonisingly missed out on the league title by one point. There was good news, however, when they won the Belgian Cup for the first time since 1914, and by finishing runners-up earned a Champions League qualifier spot.

“This season he provided an assist in the Belgian Super Cup as Union SG triumphed 2-1 over Club Brugge to lift the trophy. Elton will now pull on the maroon jersey for the second half of the 2024/25 campaign.”