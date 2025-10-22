Hearts anticipation is building ahead of this weekend’s clash with Celtic.

A BBC pundit reckons Celtic indifference will be music to the ears of Derek McInnes - as he provided a Tynecastle verdict as a Hoops shock unfolded.

Former Hoops and Dundee midfielder Scott Allan was on co-commentary duties for Sportsound as the latter stunned Brendan Rodgers’ side 2-0 at Dens Park on Sunday. After Hearts’ 3-0 win at Kilmarnock the previous day left them with seven wins out of seven in the Premiership, head coach McInnes and co could create an eight point gap on the champions with victory.

Allan was aghast at how poorly Celtic had been performing in the first half, and it didn’t get much better in the second. With Hearts impressing under McInnes, a ramping up in quality had Allan asserting in the first of the Dundee vs Celtic clash that a similar style performance from the Parkhead side would line them up for a torrid afternoon in Gorgie.

Scott Allan on Hearts vs Celtic

He said: “If they continue to play in this vein, obviously the things we speak about, desire, second balls, especially at Tynecastle. The difference with Hearts now is Hearts have real quality on their team. They've shown that, they've shown a bit of consistency, they're getting clean sheets. It'll be a real difficult game for Celtic if this was the sort of performance and sort of way they rolled up to Tynecastle. Derek McInnes would be delighted with that.”

He then added at the break: “Dundee, just as me and Willie Miller were speaking about in commentary, the basics of football, wanting to compete, get on second balls. Make it hard for your opponent and when you do turn over the ball, being a threat.

“Celtic, for me, to a man, just haven't done any of those things and they're the basics that Celtic fans would be expecting from their team. They haven't done it, they haven't moved the ball quick, they haven't had that creation in the final third. It's as poor as I've seen Celtic in a long, long time, and it's going to take something big because Dundee now have something to hold on.

Can Hearts beat Celtic?

“They have defended fantastically, and still carry that threat as we speak about. But to not have a shot on target, obviously we know the form that Dundee were in, is really telling of where this Celtic team is at the moment. I know they're not far off top of the league but if they roll up to Tynecastle next week like this, they will not beat this Hearts team at this moment in time, not from me.

“It'll be really interesting to see what Brendan Rodgers will do at half-time, he'll have to make changes because there's no way he can accept what he's just watched from some of the players out there. That just comes down to your basic fundamentals of football.

“Forget your tactics, forget technical ability, just up against your man and wanting to win the ball, and wanting to get close to him, make it difficult, Celtic just haven't done that, and Dundee have and are rightly 2-0 ahead.”