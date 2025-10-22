The Celtic hero and Scottish football pundit has weighed in on Hearts chances of glory this season.

Chris Sutton reckons the door is open for Hearts to win the Premiership this season amid turmoil at Rangers and Celtic.

The Hoops hero has watched on amid Derek McInnes’ side start the season, winning all but one of their eight games, leaving them five points clear at the top ahead of Sunday’s Tynecastle affair with last term’s champions. It has been campaigns of woe for both sides of the Old Firm, with Rangers already sacking head coach Russell Martin, with just a sole win registered.

Danny Rohl has replaced him and it’s not rosy at Celtic either, with fans protesting against the board amid frustrations with key topics, including transfers. Their 2-0 defeat to Dundee has piled pressure on ahead of the Hearts game as the Jambos could go eight points clear with a win, amid talk of those in maroon splitting the Old Firm, backed by investment from Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom.

Chris Sutton on Hearts vs Celtic

Sutton reckons that amid the troubles in Glasgow, Hearts are well placed to take advantage. Bloom’s Jamestown Analytics has already dug up some hidden gems like Claudio Braga and Sutton expects similar in January, amid a dreaded feeling within the Celtic support that he senses.

The ex striker said on 5Live: “The good story is Hearts who have had an incredible start to the season. I think Hearts can win the title this year, I really do. Partly because of the way that they have recruited, partly because of the manager, partly because of their form, and partly because of the way that Rangers and Celtic are playing.

“I just at this moment in time don't really see a way out for Rangers and Celtic until January. Hearts have got themselves into a handsome position, they're pretty well clear at the top. They don't have European football to contend with as Rangers and Celtic do. There's a lot of things pointing in Hearts' favour and who knows with the Jamestown Analytics and Tony Bloom, they may well go again in the transfer market in January, and bring another couple of gems in. They recruited well in the summer.

Callum McGregor on important Celtic week

“Really impressive win at the weekend against Kilmarnock on a plastic pitch. They've beaten Rangers at Ibrox this season, won the Edinburgh Derby and they are a well balanced team. They play Celtic this weekend and at this moment in time I don't think there are many Celtic fans out there who actually think that the Celtic team are capable of beating them.”

Ahead of Hearts and facing Sturm Graz in the Europa League on Thursday, Celtic captain Callum McGregor said: “We now have to go away and make sure we react to it on Thursday night, and react next Sunday, and we have have to start to show people that we are a good enough team to win this league.

“We need to win both games, and that’s what being at Celtic is about, we have to respond to poor days and show why you are a champion, and show why you are hear, so that is the challenge for us now.”