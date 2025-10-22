Hearts' 135-year record against Celtic

Scottish Premiership champions visit Tynecastle on Sunday

Seldom has a Hearts-Celtic fixture generated such interest. Sunday’s meeting at Tynecastle Park promises a contest of epic proportions as Edinburgh hosts Glasgow in a top-of-the-table Premiership fixture. Hearts are five points clear as Celtic travel to the Capital wanting a win to close the gap in an effort to successfully defend their league title.

The two clubs have met 385 times in competitive matches and Celtic claim the upper hand. The first meeting of any nature was a friendly way back on Saturday, 4 January, 1890, at the first Celtic Park. The home team recorded a 7-0 victory that day, but they won’t find this weekend’s encounter quite so straightforward.

Hearts have won 89 of the 385 competitive encounters, with Celtic victorious in 221 and 75 ending in a draw. The Tynecastle side have scored 421 goals altogether, conceding 756. The statistics underline Celtic’s strength down the years as they have invariably been challenging to win the league title.

Hearts, though, have been capable of upsetting the odds. They managed two victories against Celtic in the same season in 2023/24 for the first time in 12 years. Head coach at the time, Steven Naismith, took charge of both games and guided the Gorgie club to third place in the Premiership. Last term, however, Celtic won all three meetings between the teams as Hearts finished in the bottom six under Naismith’s replacement, Neil Critchley.

The most successful Hearts manager against Celtic in terms of win percentages is the Lithuanian, Valdas Ivanauskas. He took charge of three matches against the Parkhead side in 2006 and 2007, winning two and losing one. He was in interim charge when Hearts secured second place in the Scottish top flight behind Celtic in 2006 - also guiding the club to Scottish Cup success against Gretna at Hampden Park.

The player with the most appearances for Hearts against Celtic is, unsurprisingly, Gary Mackay. The record appearance holder at Tynecastle Park, he faced the green-and-white hoops 56 times in competitive fixtures. He was part of a winning side on 13 occasions, losing 28 times, and drawing the other 16. He also scored twice in the fixture.

Again, it will come as no surprise to the Jambos’ support base than John Robertson has scored more goals against Celtic than anyone else in a maroon shirt through the years. Robbo came up against Celtic 55 times competitively and found the net 18 times. That’s six more than the legendary Jimmy Wardhaugh, although he only played the Glasgow club on 24 occasions.

One match stands out as the most notable Hearts-Celtic meeting for anyone connected with Tynecastle. In 1956, a star-stacked Hearts side beat their Glasgow counterparts 3-1 in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park. Two goals from Ian Crawford and one from Alfie Conn negated Celtic’s strike by Mike Haughney and took the trophy back to the Capital.

