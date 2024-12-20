Birmingham City provide injury update on former Hearts star who was left on a stretcher in 'concerning' moment
Birmingham City have provided an update on a star who left Hearts in the summer after a recent injury.
Alex Cochrane joined Hearts initially on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion before making it a permanent move in 2022 following his year-long stint. With time ticking down on his contract, Birmingham City swooped in the summer to take him to League One.
He has been regular since joining Chris Davies’ side but in a recent match against Barnsley, Cochrane was in the wars and left in need of medical attention. The former Jambo had to be stretchered off after a tackle to the foot.
Boss Davies said at the time: “There was a bit of blood and a hole in the boot. It didn't look good and for someone to go off on a stretcher like that is always concerning. I haven’t had an update so I can’t give anything specific.”
Now an injury update has been provided on Cochrane. The good news for the left-back and Birmingham City is that the injury is not set to keep him on the side for a long length of time, with a return to action already being closed in upon.
Davies said: “He’s another one who is able to do a little bit more outside, some controlled training and he’s building up day by day. Alex is fully fit as such, it’s just the cut that he’s had on his foot but he’ll be able to go again within a few days.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.