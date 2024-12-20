The star left Hearts in the summer but was recently wounded in a clash for his latest club.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birmingham City have provided an update on a star who left Hearts in the summer after a recent injury.

Alex Cochrane joined Hearts initially on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion before making it a permanent move in 2022 following his year-long stint. With time ticking down on his contract, Birmingham City swooped in the summer to take him to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been regular since joining Chris Davies’ side but in a recent match against Barnsley, Cochrane was in the wars and left in need of medical attention. The former Jambo had to be stretchered off after a tackle to the foot.

Boss Davies said at the time: “There was a bit of blood and a hole in the boot. It didn't look good and for someone to go off on a stretcher like that is always concerning. I haven’t had an update so I can’t give anything specific.”

Now an injury update has been provided on Cochrane. The good news for the left-back and Birmingham City is that the injury is not set to keep him on the side for a long length of time, with a return to action already being closed in upon.

Davies said: “He’s another one who is able to do a little bit more outside, some controlled training and he’s building up day by day. Alex is fully fit as such, it’s just the cut that he’s had on his foot but he’ll be able to go again within a few days.”