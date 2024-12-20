Hearts and Hibs matches selected for TV as fans informed of fixture change details

Hearts and Hibs have both had fixtures for upcoming matches moved to suit TV.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts and Hibs have been informed of fixture changes impacting both sides.

The two Edinburgh clubs have each had a game picked for TV coverage in the latest selection of matches. For Hearts, their game against Rangers in 2025 has been moved to thr 16th of February with a noon kick-off, live on Sky Sports. Hibs have had their game against St Mirren that same weekend moved to the 16th, with a 2pm kick-off time now in place for the Paisley clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Gray’s Hibees go to Aberdeen this weekend. Striker Dwight Gayle said ahead of it: “We played them recently and did well against them. That gives us a lot of confidence going into the game.”

“There’s a positive feeling in the group and hopefully we can get the result tomorrow. After the game against them last month, we thought in the dressing room that could be a turning point, and the fans showed they were in full support for us; it gave us a real buzz. We went on to decent results after that, but we need to keep turning up the heat.”

For Hearts, there is a mood of negativity around Tynecastle at present and a 2-2 draw with Petrocub in the Conference League has amplified that.

They go into a crucial clash with St Johnstone at Tynecastle on Sunday needing a win as they look to get off the foot of the table and raise some positive thinking heading into the Edinburgh derby next week.